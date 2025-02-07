The Google Pixel 9a’s potential UK price, launch date, and colors have leaked, and it’s a mix of good and bad news

The Google Pixel 9a could start at the same price as its predecessor in the UK

The UK pre-order date is reportedly March 19, just like in the US

Some of the Pixel 9a's colors might only be available on the 128GB model

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to land in March, but while most leaks so far have addressed the phone's US price and availability, we’re now hearing about Google’s possible plans for the Pixel 9a in Europe.

According to Dealabs (via GSMArena), the Pixel 9a will go up for pre-order on March 19 in the UK and the rest of Europe, and begin shipping on March 26. Those are exactly the same dates as we’d heard for the US, so it’s not overly surprising, but this both adds credence to those original claims and should reassure European buyers that they won’t have a longer wait.

This site also reveals the possible pricing for the UK market, stating that the Pixel 9a will start at £499, for which you’ll get 128GB of storage. That’s exactly the same starting price as the Google Pixel 8a, so you might not have to pay any more for this newer model.

The Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Pushing up the price

However, the phone's price could increase for the 256GB version, with Dealabs claiming that this model will cost £599, while the 256GB version of the Pixel 8a costs just £559. We’d take these claims with a pinch of salt, but a previous Pixel 9a price leak pointed to the same thing in the US, so there’s a good chance this is accurate.

We also have a bit more information on the possible Pixel 9a colors, with Dealabs echoing previous reports that the phone will be sold in Porcelain (off-white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (bluish-purple), but adding that, in Europe at least, the 256GB model will only be sold in Obsidian and Iris, while the 128GB version will apparently be available in all four shades.

Given that all signs point to the Pixel 9a landing in mid-March, we should find out how accurate this information is soon. But based on other leaks, this phone could be worth waiting for, as it reportedly has a Tensor G4 chipset, a new main camera, a bigger screen than its predecessor, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

