The Google Pixel 9a could bring a price hike, but only for certain models

The Google Pixel 9a is rumored to launch with a pricier storage upgrade than the Pixel 8a

The phone is expected in March this year, and will likely feature upgraded specs and a new, surprisingly un-Pixel-like design

We aren't sure how reliable the pricing rumor is, as the source is anonymous

The Google Pixel 9a may keep the same starting price as the Pixel 8a, but come with a price hike for its higher storage variant, if a new rumor is to be believed.

According to a report from Android Headlines that only credits “our sources”, the Google Pixel 9a will launch at $499 in the US for the model with 128GB of storage – that’s the same as the current-gen Pixel 8a, and if prices hold steady elsewhere, that means we’ll see a launch price of £499 / AU$849 in the UK and Australia.

However, the report also suggests that the expanded 256GB model will come in at $599 – that’s a $40 hike on last year’s model. This may be reflected in pricing for the UK and Australia too, in which case we’d expect to see a price of around £599 / AU$1,000, but Google may elect to change regional pricing individually.

For example, the Pixel 8a launched at $499 / £499 / AU$849, which was the same as the Pixel 7a in the US, but £50 more expensive in the UK and $100 more expensive in Australia.

This pricing structure equates the value of 128GB of storage to $100, which is also the basis for the pricing of the flagship Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models.

A price hike of any kind is never good news, but a stable launch price is perhaps more important for a phone targeting budget-conscious consumers. And as a follow-up to the Pixel 8a – our present choice for the best budget Android phone – the Pixel 9a is likely to offer great value for money regardless.

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 9a, showing the new design with no camera bar (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

We’ve been reporting on leaks about the upcoming cheaper Pixel phone for months, and, if these rumors are to be believed, we’ll be getting a very capable midrange handset from Google in March 2025.

We previously reported that the Pixel 9a is rumored to have a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, the flagship-class Tensor G4 chipset, and 8GB of RAM.

As for cameras, we’re expecting the Pixel 9a to sport a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide, and 13MP selfie camera. That main camera might seem like a downgrade on the Pixel 8a’s 64MP snapper, but as T3 reports, this could be the same sensor found on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which would be considered an upgrade on the 8a.

The Pixel 9a is also expected to get a refreshed design that ditches the iconic Pixel camera bar for an oval cutout, and come equipped with a 5,100mAh battery; that would be larger than the one in the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even larger than the batteries in the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for official details about the Pixel 9a, but for now, the above is based on rumors and leaks. The pricing rumor stems from an anonymous source, so we can't say for sure how reliable it is.

If you can’t wait until March to see whether the Pixel 9a is for you, be sure to check out our lists of the best Android phones and best cheap phones for more options.