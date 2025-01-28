The latest iPhone SE 4 leak shows off its rumored redesign next to the iPhone 16

More leaked images of the iPhone SE 4 have appeared

The phone is shown in comparison to the iPhone 16

An iPhone 14-inspired redesign is expected

The iPhone SE 4 leaks are coming thick and fast now – with a launch possibly only a couple of months away – and the latest unofficial images to appear online show the redesigned handset in comparison to the iPhone 16.

Following on from a hands-on video posted yesterday, well-known tipster Majin Bu has now supplied some images of the iPhone SE 4 alongside Apple's latest flagship, so we can compare the sizes and the designs.

It's not clear if this iPhone SE 4 unit is actually a fully working phone model – it certainly looks like it could be, with some carefully crafted details around the single rear camera lens and down the sides of the smartphone.

That said, given that we never see the screen switched on, this could just be a dummy unit (a mock-up model based on schematics from the supply chain). Either way, it gives us some more hints about what's coming next from Apple.

Dimensions and design

iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 in comparison pic.twitter.com/tw3LiuFopGJanuary 27, 2025

We can see from these images that the iPhone SE 4 is likely to match the iPhone 16 pretty closely in terms of dimensions. Of course we know for sure that the iPhone 16 measures 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm, because it launched in September.

Based on recent leaks, the iPhone SE 4 is going to measure 144-145 mm in height, 69-70 mm in width, and 7-8 mm in thickness – so perhaps just a touch smaller than the iPhone 16, though there shouldn't be much in it.

This time around – as shown in these images – the iPhone SE is supposedly going to ditch the old Touch ID and home button look for the first time, meaning thinner bezels and support for Face ID. It's rumored to be based on the iPhone 14, design-wise.

On the inside, an A18 chipset and 8GB have been rumored, which would put it on a par with the iPhone 16 in terms of performance. While that may bump the price up, it does mean the iPhone SE 4 will be able to support Apple Intelligence.