iPhone SE 4 seemingly leaked in new video, but it lacks a major rumored feature
Moving from one dated design to another
- A video has shown what appears to be an iPhone SE 4 from the front and back
- It's shown with a notch rather than a Dynamic Island
- There's also a single-lens camera
We must be getting very close to the launch of the iPhone SE 4, as seemingly leaked photos of the phone are now being joined by seemingly leaked videos.
Shared by tipster Majin Bu (via Phone Arena), a new video shows an iPhone SE 4 in white, from the front and back. In the clip, you can see that it has a single-lens camera, and you can just make out a notch on the front of the phone.
That notch might come as a disappointment to some, as certain reports – including a recent one from reputable source Evan Blass – suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would instead have a Dynamic Island.
Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VRJanuary 25, 2025
According to Bu in a reply to one of the comments, the reason for the conflicting reports is that Apple was at one stage prototyping a version of the phone with a Dynamic Island, but ultimately decided on a notch instead, leaving this with an iPhone 14-like design, just with one less camera.
Of course, it’s possible that the design of the iPhone SE 4 in this video is wrong, so we still can’t completely rule out a Dynamic Island, but in response to this video Evan Blass joked on his private X account that “It would seem that I owe you folks a refund”, suggesting that he believes what we’re seeing here.
Still, while the lack of a Dynamic Island could be a slight disappointment, the iPhone SE 4 looks set to impress in a lot of other ways. Even the move to a notch would make for a far more modern design than the iPhone SE (2022), and we’ve also heard that the iPhone SE 4 might support Apple Intelligence, which would necessitate a major power upgrade.
So, Apple's next SE model could make for a highly capable mid-range phone if these rumors pan out. And we should find out soon, with leaks suggesting that the iPhone SE 4 will land in March or April.
