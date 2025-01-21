The iPhone SE 4 could get a Dynamic Island redesign

We already expected a more modern look for the phone

The internal specs might well match the iPhone 16

Another iPhone SE 4 leak has emerged, suggesting that the upcoming affordable phone from Apple is going to borrow many of the stylings of the latest iPhone 16 – and in particular, the Dynamic Island at the top of the screen.

This comes from well-known tipster @evleaks (via 9to5Mac), who posted a breakdown of model names for Apple products coming this year, together with some mocked up images of how the devices are likely to look.

Among a series of iPads, we have the iPhone SE 4 – and it's sporting a (very faint) Dynamic Island. That's something of a surprise, because we were expecting the iPhone SE 4 to look just like the 2022 iPhone 14, complete with a display notch.

If this new leak is accurate, then not only will the iPhone SE 4 ditch the home button, thick bezels, and Touch ID support that all the previous iPhone SE models have had, it will also jump to a design very similar to the best iPhones currently available.

Matching up

The iPhone 16, with its Dynamic Island (Image credit: Future)

Based on previous leaks, it sounds as though the iPhone SE 4 is going to come fitted with an A18 processor and 8GB of RAM under the hood – the same combination used in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus (the Pro and Pro Max models use an A18 Pro chipset).

In other words, the iPhone SE 4 is set to be just as powerful as the iPhone 16, most likely because Apple wants it to fully support Apple Intelligence. If these phones look the same too, complete with a Dynamic Island, there'll be even less to choose between them.

One reason you might want to invest in an iPhone 16 rather than waiting for the iPhone SE 4 is cameras: as our iPhone 16 review will tell you, it has a dual-lens 48MP+12MP camera on the back, while the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to just have a single 48MP rear camera.

We shouldn't have to wait too long to find out for sure what the iPhone SE 4 is bringing with it. Most rumors are pointing to March or April for a launch window, and there could well be new iPads arriving at the same time.