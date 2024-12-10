If the iPhone SE 4 gets this rumored camera upgrade, I could be tempted to switch back from Android

The long-rumored iPhone SE 4 could launch soon, according to new rumors

LG Innotek has reportedly began production of camera modules for the new phone, which normally occurs three months before launch

The new SE is also tipped to borrow the display from the iPhone 13

The long-rumored iPhone SE 4 may be right around the corner and pack a previously unexpected camera upgrade, if a new crop of rumors are to be believed.

According to Korean news outlet ETNEWS (via Google Translate), LG Innotek will supply both the rear single-lens camera module and front-facing selfie camera for the upcoming phone, and make use of previously used components to keep costs down.

The new SE having just one rear camera would be nothing new, but the report also suggests that this rear snapper will be a 48MP lens, in line with the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models and the entire iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineups. Should the report prove correct about the use of previously used components, this would likely be the exact same camera as found on these earlier phones.

We had previously expected the rumored new iPhone SE to ship with a 12MP single-lens rear camera, in line with the current third-generation model. However, the ETNEWS report suggests the new iPhone SE will feature the same 12MP selfie camera as the current model.

As BGR notes, a prior report from Korean news outlet Aju News suggests that LG typically supplies camera modules for phones around three months before release.

This would suggest a release date of March 2025 for the iPhone SE 4, which fits with the previous releases in the series, all of which were unveiled in March or April of their respective years.

The report also corroborates prior rumors concerning the display the iPhone SE 4 could ship with by suggesting the new phone will borrow the 6.1-inch LTPS OLED panel from the iPhone 13. This probably means a resolution of 1170 x 2532 and a refresh rate of 60Hz – pleasantly sharp, though most budget phones come with a 90Hz or even 120Hz refresh rate these days.

Apple has reportedly divided its orders for the new display between LG Innotek and Chinese manufacturer BOE, and the use of a previously-developed panel tracks with the component cost-cutting strategy suggested by ETNEWS.

Incidentally, the use of this display would almost definitely result in an iPhone 14-style form factor for the new phone, as has been previously suggested.

Apple has yet to reveal any official information about the iPhone SE 4, and likely won’t until the phone is ready for release.

My analysis

Hype for the iPhone SE 4 is heating up, and for good reason – if these types of rumors continue, we could be looking at one of the best cheap phones (and more importantly best-value phones) Apple has ever produced.

Apple's mobile camera systems are famous for their quality and point-and-shoot reliability, so fitting the cheapest phone in the lineup with a modernized 48MP camera would be a pro-consumer move by any measure.

For most people, this would offer more than enough photography capability – I mean, how many people really use their phone's ultra-wide camera anyway?

And even I, as a noted lover of ridiculously large phone camera systems, reckon I'd be happy with a single 48MP snapper in most situations.

As well as the iPhone 13's display, we expect to see the iPhone SE 4 ship with essentially identical specs to the iPhone 16, in order to support Apple Intelligence.

Think about it – a compact AI phone with a great camera looped into the Apple ecosystem, likely for less than $500 / £500 / AU$900? This coming year could see the iPhone SE become a real competitor, rather than just a blast of nostalgia.