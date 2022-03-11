The best iPhone SE 2022 deals at launch: Verizon, AT&T, and more

Budget Apple fans rejoice - there's a new device on the market and we're on hand with all the best iPhone SE 2022 deals to pre-order right here on this page. As expected, not only is Apple itself offering some decent trade-in rebates today, but you'll find some fantastic promotions at Verizon, AT&T, and other carriers.

Retailing for $429 puts the new iPhone SE 2022 just a tad more expensive than its 2020 predecessor - which retailed for $399. While that's a bummer for those who were hoping this palm-friendly device was going to get cheaper, there's a lot going on under the hood with this new entry that's looking to justify that extra cost.

Primarily, a huge processor upgrade to the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip means that this small but mighty device is now (almost unbelievably) matching the iPhone 13 flagship when it comes to outright power. Not only is it super speedy, but having the latest Apple silicone allows better battery life, the latest iOS 15, and enables the device to squeeze out a few improvements to its single 12MP camera.

For those looking for a robust palm-friendly design that harkens back to older smartphone designs, it's a fantastic choice. Even better still, this week's iPhone SE 2022 deals allow you to pick it up for way cheaper than the iPhone 13 and other more expensive Apple devices.

If you'd like to read more about this device, head on down to the bottom of the page for a full specs breakdown and mini-review. Also worth checking out is our main iPhone deals page, where we directly compare this device against its more expensive siblings.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals

Apple iPhone SE 2022: get an iPad for $13/mo with iPhone purchase

We were expecting Verizon's iPhone SE 2022 deals to offer big trade-in rebates at launch but instead the carrier is offering an iPad bundle promo. Specifically, order a new SE with your iPad of choice and you'll get a $200 gift card promo - which is enough to cut the cost of the iPad down to under $13 per month if you go for the latest 10.2 iPad.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: save up to $650 with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T's offering its standard trade-in rebates with its launch iPhone SE 2022 deals, which means you can get up to $650 off this particular device. Note, we've listed the maximum saving here - which is only eligible with super high-end devices. A more realistic estimate, for the iPhone 11 for example, would be around $190 off, which is still a nice little price cut on this new budget device.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: 6-months of free service with device at Mint Mobile

Going prepaid? Mint Mobile is a great choice and it's offering new users a chance to get a whole 6-months of service for free right now. To be eligible, you'll need to purchase a device outright with a 6-month plan. This can be quite pricey upfront but if you do that you'll be set for a full year of speedy 5G data. Going with Mint will mean big savings in the long run - especially if you were also considering going with one of the bigger carriers.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: from $7/mo with unlimited plan at Walmart

Walmart has listed carrier iPhone SE 2022 devices for as little as $7 per month today - one of the best prices we've seen so far. Eligible with a new plan at either Verizon or AT&T, it's highly likely you'll have to trade-in a device here to get the best rate - or sign up for a pricey 5G unlimited data plan. Note, we've linked to the Verizon carrier version here but you'll also find an identical listing for AT&T devices here.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: get up to $650 off with a trade-in at Apple

Ahh, the classic. Yes, the Apple trade-in program is, as you would expect, available on the latest budget device from the brand. At launch, you'll need an iPhone 8 or later to be eligible here but a maximum saving of up to $650 will be in effect. While enough to technically cover the entire cost of the device, it's likely you won't get the full amount if you're upgrading from a 2020 SE, so bear that in mind.

iPhone SE 2022 deals: what you need to know

Apple iPhone SE 2022: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 15 | Screen size: 4.7-inch Liquid Retina| Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Apple A15 Bionic | Memory: 4GB | Weight: 144g |Storage: 64 / 128 / 256| Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide | Front camera: 7MP

So, it's here - Apple's new budget iOS device - is it worth it? Well, first off, if you're looking for a resoundingly powerful device for under $500 then the answer is definitely yes. The Apple A15 Bionic chip in this device is not only the same powerful processor that's found in the more premium iPhone 13 device, but it'll easily outperform most rival mid-range devices from Samsung, Google, and the like.

With the latest tech under the hood, not only are you getting super zippy performance with this small device, but you'll unlock 5G capabilities, more algorithmic-based improvements for your camera, and, on the whole, much improved battery life all around. It's quite simply a fully featured, modern iPhone for a fraction of the price of the latest iPhone 13.

Having such a powerful chip under the hood comes with a compromise, however. By far the biggest drawback of the iPhone SE 2022 is that it features essentially the same basic design as the 2020 model - which itself was based on the iPhone 8. Aside from improvements to toughen up the screen, this means you're still getting those chunky bezels and smaller 4.7-inch display. Considering even mid-range devices from the competition offer bezel-less displays and generally much bigger displays, the iPhone SE 2022 does look dated in comparison.

If you're cool with this then it's all good - this will be a great device for your needs. Not only does the new chip massively extend the life-cycle of this device thanks to its support for 5G, but Apple has guaranteed software updates for many years to come. Out the box, the iPhone SE 2022 also comes with the latest iOS 15 operating system.