Here's what the iPhone SE 4 could look like, based on all the rumors so far

Unofficial renders of the iPhone SE 4 have emerged

The phone is expected to look a lot like the iPhone 14

Apple may decide to rebrand the device as the iPhone 16E

If the leaks are to be believed, Apple will be launching the iPhone SE 4 – or should that be the iPhone 16E? – in March, and we now have some unofficial renders of the handset to give us an idea of what it's likely to look like.

These come from concept renderer @kanedacane (via Android Headlines); they're not leaked images of the phone itself, but rather an educated imagining of how the iPhone SE 4 will look based on all the information that's leaked out so far.

To sum it up: this phone is expected to look more like the iPhone 14 than the iPhone SE 3 (both of which were launched in 2022). For the first time, the SE series is set to ditch the old Touch ID look and lose the home button.

It should make for a sleeker, more modern-looking smartphone, as these renders show. Reading about the changes to the iPhone SE 4 is one thing, but seeing them is quite another – and these renders are likely to be pretty accurate.

All change

How the iPhone SE 4 may look (Image credit: @kanedacane / Android Headlines)

As you can see from the unofficial renders above, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come in white and black options, matching the shades that the current model is available in (there's also a Product Red version of the iPhone SE 3).

There's lots more to talk about when it comes to the iPhone SE 4 besides the redesign. The leaks suggest that the device will have a single rear camera, as well as a new Wi-Fi and 5G chip that's been manufactured by Apple (and which should mean better battery life).

We're also expecting to see the A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM inside the iPhone SE 4, making it powerful enough to cope with the demands of Apple Intelligence. What with the new materials and bumped-up specs, we might also see a modest price hike this time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for that rumored rebranding to the iPhone 16E, we'll have to wait and see. It sounds like a somewhat clumsy name, but it would bring the phone into line with the iPhone 16 series, and would mirror what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S24 FE.