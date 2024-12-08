The iPhone SE 4 is again rumored to be adding a brand new Apple chip for 5G and Wi-Fi

The iPhone SE 4 could get an Apple modem

We've been hearing a lot in recent weeks about the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to make an appearance in March 2025 – and a new report backs up what we've heard previously about the handset arriving with a brand new Apple 5G and Wi-Fi modem.

This comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, one of the more reliable sources when it comes to Apple leaks – and while we've heard this particular rumor before, Gurman adds plenty of detail on top in his article.

The new series of chipsets, which will replace ones made by Qualcomm, have been five years in the making, Gurman says. He also adds that the chips could take until 2027 to fully catch up to the Qualcomm equivalents in terms of performance and features.

In addition, we get the codename of the first modem: Sinope. It's been tested extensively and found to be reliable – but it doesn't quite match the tech in the modems in the current high-end iPhones, and won't support the mmWave type of 5G. It's thought that most users won't notice any difference in cellular speeds, however.

Future upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly be based on the iPhone 14, above (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While Qualcomm may still have the edge in terms of modem tech, there are good reasons for Apple switching to its own modems, as it has done with processors: it means the iPhone as a whole can be built to be more tightly integrated and more efficient, which should mean less of a draw on battery life.

The new modem will reportedly offer better support for dual SIM setups, and reduce the level of radio frequency energy emitted – this isn't a problem for current iPhones, but it'll be even less of a problem in the future.

A second-generation modem should be expected in 2026, according to Gurman, ready for the iPhone 18. That will advance the technology even further, improving download speeds and adding support for mmWave. A third model is predicted for 2027.

It might not be the most important iPhone SE 4 upgrade, but it's a significant one. The upcoming handset is rumored to be the first in the SE series to be ditching the Touch ID home button and adopting the modern iPhone look.