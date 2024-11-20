We just got another hint that the Apple iPhone SE 4 is landing in March 2025

Another leak hints at the iPhone SE 4 launch date

It could show up in March, three years after its predecessor

Internal upgrades could include a 5G Apple modem

All the signs are pointing towards a March 2025 arrival for the iPhone SE 4, the latest in Apple's more affordable line of handsets – and another well-respected analyst has weighed in to back up previous predictions about the phone's launch date.

As per MacRumors, Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues have been speaking to supply chain sources in Asia. In the resulting report, it was "confirmed" that the iPhone SE 4 would be making an appearance near the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Add in previous rumors and the launch date of the iPhone SE 3 – which was revealed to the world in March 2022 – and it looks increasingly likely that we can put a big circle around March 2025 on our calendars.

It probably won't be the only product we see then either: the 11th-gen iPad and 7th-gen iPad Air are also rumored to be showing up around the same time. They'll all come rocking Apple Intelligence features too, of course.

Spec rumors

The iPhone SE 3 launched in 2022 (Image credit: Future)

The analyst report had more to say about the iPhone SE 4 too, mentioning that it'll be the first iPhone with an Apple-designed 5G modem (which will presumably speed up data transfer rates a little). Again, that's something we've heard before.

Based on leaks up to this point, the iPhone SE 4 is going to be quite the upgrade – as you would expect after a three-year gap. It's apparently going to be the first iPhone SE to ditch the Touch ID home button and go with the more modern Face ID design.

In fact, it's reportedly going to borrow several components from the iPhone 14. At the same time, the rumors are that the CPU and RAM will match the iPhone 16 – which would be necessary for Apple Intelligence support.

This might all add up to a small price hike as well, but we'll have to wait and see. When it launched in 2022, you could pick up the iPhone SE 3 for $429 / £419 / AU$719, which was slightly more expensive than the iPhone SE that came before it.