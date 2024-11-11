The iPhone SE 4’s camera could soon enter mass production, hinting at a March release date

The iPhone SE 4's camera module will reportedly enter mass production in December

This iPhone component usually enters mass production around three months before the phone launches

That would mean a launch around March, which is in line with previous leaks

It’s looking ever more likely that the iPhone SE 4 will launch soon, as following reports that Apple has begun placing orders for the display, we’re now hearing that the camera module might enter mass production in December.

This is according to South Korean site AjuNews (via @Jukanlosreve), which claims that LG Innotek will start mass-producing the camera modules for the iPhone SE 4 in December.

The site adds that LG Innotek usually begins mass production of iPhone camera modules around three months before the launch of the phone they’re destined for, which would mean we’re likely to see the iPhone SE 4 in or around March.

Exclusive: Apple’s camera partner, LG Innotek, has decided to start mass production of the camera module for the iPhone SE4 in December. They are currently conducting tests ahead of mass production.LG Innotek typically supplies camera modules about three months before a…November 11, 2024

While we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt, this does line up with previous leaks, the most recent of which comes from Mark Gurman (a leaker with a great track record), who claimed in October that we’d see the iPhone SE 4 sometime between March and June.

A new design and plenty of power

So, there’s a good chance the iPhone SE 4 will be with us soon, and based on other leaks, we have a decent idea of what to expect from it, too.

Leaks suggest the iPhone SE 4 will have a larger 6.1-inch display than the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2022), though there’s some disagreement over whether it will have a notch or a Dynamic Island. Either way, though, that should be an upgrade on the dated design of the current model.

It also looks likely to have a single-lens camera, and it may support Apple Intelligence, which would mean at least an A17 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. That would make for a significant power upgrade on the iPhone SE (2022).

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors