The full Apple iPhone SE 4 specs sheet just leaked out

It looks as though we're going to know pretty much everything there is to know about the iPhone SE 4, by the time Apple gets around to launching it early next year: a full specs sheet has now leaked out, covering everything from the amount of RAM to Wi-Fi support.

This leak comes from well-known tipster @Jukanlosreve, which means it's more likely than not to be accurate – although nothing is certain until the phone is actually official. Some of these specs have leaked before, though others are new.

As previously rumored, the specs sheet lists the A18 chipset as the one powering the iPhone SE 4 (the same processor as in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus). That's apparently going to be combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Having the same chipset and RAM as the flagship iPhones is important for one key reason: it means the iPhone SE 4 will be able to run all the AI tricks and features that are going to start to roll out next week as part of Apple Intelligence.

Screen and cameras

The current iPhone SE (Image credit: Future)

This specs sheet suggests we're looking at a 6.06-inch OLED display, running at a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. That's quite a step up from the 4.7-inch LCD panel on the 3rd-gen iPhone SE (2022), and (as previously predicted) matches up with the iPhone 14.

It means the iPhone SE 4 is going to be the first in the series to ditch the home button and Touch ID, and adopt the more modern look of the latest flagship iPhones. The phone apparently weighs in at 165 grams, a little heavier than the 144 grams of its predecessor.

Other specs listed here include a single 48MP rear camera, a 12MP selfie camera, support for Wi-Fi 6, IP68-rated water and dust protection, and a battery capacity of 3,279mAh (a notable bump from the 2,018mAh on the current model).

This leak lists the starting price of the iPhone SE 4 as $499, so we might have to expect a rise from the $429 / £419 / AU$719 price point last time. The handset, together with more new iPads, is expected to show up early in 2025 (March is the month mentioned in this leak).