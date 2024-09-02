iPhone SE 4 tipped for imminent launch, but we’re not convinced – here’s why

The next major Apple event is scheduled for September 9, and we expect to hear news of the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and new Apple Intelligence features at the Cupertino-set showcase.

Naturally, rumors and predictions regarding which other products may appear at the company's upcoming ‘It’s Glowtime’ event are circulating rapidly.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, several Apple products are currently in short supply, including the iPhone SE (2022), the iPad mini, and several FineWoven faux leather accessories. This could suggest that refreshes are on the way for any or all of these products.

The iPhone SE is the oldest product of the bunch, having gotten its last spec bump in 2022 and its last design overhaul in 2020. The first iPhone SE launched in 2016 with a design reminiscent of the iPhone 5S, so a refresh in September would continue the trend of a four-year gap between major design updates.

However, the iPhone SE is usually revealed and launched in the spring, and rumors from established sources including leaker Jeff Pu and MacRumors point to a 2025 release date for the iPhone SE 4. But that's not the only reason why an imminent iPhone SE launch seems unlikely.

A simpler software experience

As for why Apple would even consider releasing a new-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 4 may find its niche as Apple’s only non-AI phone.

Apple typically stratifies access to software features based on SoC power, and it seems that the A17 Pro chipset inside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is the baseline for Apple Intelligence.

It would be genuinely surprising to see Apple give its ‘budget’ (heavy on the quote marks) phone the chip from last year’s flagship, not to mention the 8GB of RAM that all phones capable of running Apple Intelligence either already have or are expected to launch with.

This would put the internals of the iPhone SE 4, which we speculate could cost around $429 / £500 / AU$820, nearly on par with the new iPhone 16, which we think will launch at $799 / £799 / AU$1,499.

Add to this Apple’s tradition of offering last year’s base iPhone – in this case the A16 Bionic-equipped iPhone 15 – for $699 / £699 / AU$1,299, and an A17 Pro-equipped iPhone SE makes even less sense.

However, some rumors suggest that the same A16 Bionic chip will make its way into the iPhone SE 4, so it’s not quite clear how Apple intends to balance the value proposition of its phone lineup.

Previous iPhone SE models held on to past designs and hardware features like the home button and Touch ID, but with the next model touted to inherit a modified iPhone 14 chassis, Apple may switch its emphasis to a more familiar software experience.

As much as manufacturers like Apple, Google, and Samsung are focusing on AI at the moment, it remains a controversial subject and a new technology, so the more opinionated and less tech-savvy in Apple’s fanbase may prefer a device that runs a simpler version of iOS. That said, Apple will likely place a heavy focus on Apple Intelligence and the new iPhone 16 series at its September 9 event, and an AI-free iPhone SE doesn’t quite fit into that strategy

Of course, all of the above is based on rumors, and it remains up to Apple to find a place and time for the launch of any new iPhone SE model.

An AI power play?

The strongest justification for an early (read: September) iPhone SE release would be a desire for consistency across the iPhone lineup.

We expect to hear a lot more about Apple Intelligence when Apple reveals the iPhone 16 lineup next week, as all four of this year’s expected models are predicted to get full AI integration. For comparison, the only previous iPhones confirmed to receive Apple Intelligence are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Launching an AI-equipped iPhone SE alongside the iPhone 16 series would bring software parity across the entire iPhone lineup.

Apple always discontinues its Pro iPhones as soon as the new generation is announced, so if this trend continues, the only way to get an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max will be through third-party retailers.

As prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max fall over the coming years, and especially as these models enter the refurbished and second-hand markets, Apple may be able to tempt budget-conscious consumers towards an AI-enabled iPhone SE.

However, this is complete conjecture. The only substantial rumor we’ve seen to support a 2024 iPhone SE launch is Gurman’s report of low stock, which does not include a strong suggestion that the SE is launching early.

We continue to predict that the iPhone SE 4 will launch in 2025 due to a range of credible rumors suggesting as much. In any case, be sure to check out our dedicated iPhone SE 4 rumors hub for the latest updates.