The iPad mini 7 could land very soon, with a powerful chipset and Apple Intelligence

There hasn’t been a new iPad mini in years, with the iPad mini (2021) being the most recent model. So an update is arguably overdue – and now there's evidence to suggest that the iPad mini 7 could be arriving soon.

Reputable leaker and journalist Mark Gurman claimed on X (via Apple Insider) that many Apple stores are running low on stock of the current iPad mini, and that the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple.

Now, it’s unlikely that Apple would let that happen unless it plans to soon discontinue the iPad mini (2021), which in turn means either the end of the iPad mini line (at least for now) or the launch of a new model.

Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I’m told. That *could* be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021. Wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI.August 26, 2024

Gurman says this could be a sign that a new model is on the way, and that he “wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI.”

But updating the iPad mini for Apple Intelligence (Apple’s take on AI) would also mean substantially improving the chipset, as Apple Intelligence only works with the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Pro chipset and Apple's tablet and laptop line’s M-series chipsets, while the iPad mini (2021) has a much older A15 Bionic chipset.

So if Gurman is right, a potential iPad mini 7 should be substantially more powerful than the current model.

A new chipset and not much else

That’s in line with previous leaks, which suggested the iPad mini 7 might have a new chipset but otherwise be very similar to the current model, so if it does indeed launch don’t expect too many changes elsewhere.

In any case, if these stock shortages are a sign of the iPad mini 7’s imminent arrival, there’s a chance that we could see it at Apple’s September 9 event, at which the iPhone 16 line is being unveiled. Failing that, we might see it later in the year, either at a separate event or announced via a press release.

On the other hand, it’s always possible that Apple is discontinuing the iPad mini line, or has simply let stock fall short before building it up again.