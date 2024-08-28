How to watch the iPhone 16 launch event live

It’s almost time for the biggest smartphone launch event of the year, as Apple has revealed that its next big product showcase will happen on September 9.

While the company hasn’t revealed what we’ll see at this event, we’re almost certain that the iPhone 16 line – including the iPhone 16 itself, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max – will be present, as this is exactly the time in the year when new models typically land.

And that’s not all, we’re also expecting new watches, earbuds, and software, all of which you’ll find more details of further down.

We should also find out what the event tagline – “It’s Glowtime” – refers to. Our money is on the Siri redesign, but it could also be a reference to brighter screens, better low-light performance from the cameras, a new iPhone 16 color, or something else entirely.

So, read on for full details of exactly when the Apple ‘Glowtime’ event starts, and how to watch it live.

How to watch the iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch

The Steve Jobs Theater (Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Monday, September 9, which is 3am on September 10 for those in the AEST time zone.

It’s being held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, but of course you don’t have to attend in person – as ever, Apple will be streaming the event online too.

In fact, the YouTube page for the event is already live, so you can head there to watch, or simply use the video embedded below. You can also hit the ‘Notify Me’ button on the video to get a reminder when the event is about to start.

Apple Event - September 9 - YouTube Watch On

If YouTube isn’t your thing, then you can instead watch the iPhone 16 launch on Apple’s website or through the Apple TV app.

Of course, we’ll also be on the ground covering the launch as it happens with a live blog, followed by more detailed articles about the various announcements. So, you’ll be able to find out everything you need to know on TechRadar too. It’s also worth keeping an eye on the TechRadar TikTok for videos from the event.

What to expect at the September Apple event

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The highlight of this Apple event – and the thing we’re most sure we’ll see – is the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to include the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Leaks suggest that key upgrades here will include an Action button for the standard and Plus models, so they fall in line with the Pro models, which already have an Action button, and a Capture button (which could be used to take pictures and record videos) for all four models.

You can also expect new chipsets, and the iPhone 16 Pro will likely inherit the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x telephoto camera, while both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could get new 48MP ultra-wide cameras.

The Pro models could also be bigger than their predecessors, with the iPhone 16 Pro reportedly being 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to have a 6.9-inch screen.

Also in hardware, we’re expecting to see the Apple Watch 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. These models could sport new chipsets and – in the case of the Apple Watch 10 – a larger screen. There’s even a chance we’ll see a plastic Apple Watch SE.

Last but not least on the hardware front, there’s a high chance Apple will announce the AirPods 4, which could come in two versions, one of which might include active noise cancellation.

As well as hardware, this event will probably also see the launch of iOS 18 and other Apple software updates, such as iPadOS 18 and watchOS 11. There will likely be more information on Apple Intelligence too, though it looks like this AI-powered software suite won’t actually launch before October.