The iPhone SE 4 could be an odd mix of several different existing iPhones

While the iPhone SE 4 probably won’t launch for quite a while yet, we do now have a detailed idea of its possible specs, and they paint a picture of a phone that takes parts from a number of other iPhones.

This comes from freelance coder Nguyen Phi Hung posting on X (via Phone Arena), who claims that the front of the iPhone SE 4 will look like an iPhone 13, complete with Face ID. Such a design would mean it has the now-dated notch, but that would still be an upgrade from the Touch ID-fronted iPhone SE (2022).

From the back though, the iPhone SE 4 apparently looks like an iPhone XR, with just a single-lens camera, which is said to be a 12MP Sony IMX503 sensor. Apparently, this sensor will support 1080p Cinematic mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, AI photography, and Portrait mode, but will lack a Night mode.

iPhone SE 4 rumored specifications:- Size and weight: 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm, 166g- Appearance: 7000 series aluminium alloy, right-angled frame, front and rear glass (no Ceramic Shield). Front looks like iPhone 13, with Face ID support; back looks like Xr, with one camera.April 7, 2024 See more

As for the chipset, that’s said to be an A16 Bionic, which was last seen in the iPhone 15. So that’s rather more up to date than the other specs listed here.

They also mention a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB or 512GB of storage, and dimensions and weight of 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm and 166g, respectively.

Hung doesn’t seem sure of the battery capacity, but note that some sources say it’ll clock in at 3,279mAh, so significantly larger than the SE 2022's 2,018mAh cell. It will also apparently charge at 20W, or at 12W when charging wirelessly.

Credible claims from a sketchy source

So what to make of all this? Well, some of this information – particularly with regards to the camera – is new, as we haven’t heard much about the iPhone SE 4’s optics previously. The rest largely lines up with some previous leaks, but ‘some’ is the key word here, as there has been disagreement over which specs and aesthetics the iPhone SE 4 will adopt.

On top of which, these claims come from a source that we’re not familiar with, so we’d take this with more salt than usual, especially as the iPhone SE 4 probably isn’t launching until at least 2025.

Nevertheless, it’s possible that some or all of this is accurate. In which case the iPhone SE 4 could be quite an upgrade on the iPhone SE (2022), with an OLED screen rather than an LCD panel, a more powerful chipset, a larger display, a more modern design, and a bigger battery. Certainly, by 2025 we’d expect some big upgrades, but whether this is exactly what we’ll get or not remains to be seen.

