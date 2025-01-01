Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4 as the iPhone 16E, according to rumors

The iPhone SE 4 might be rebranded

A new iPhone 16E name has been rumored

Expect a launch around March time

The next iPhone announced by Apple is expected to be the iPhone SE 4, probably around March time – but the latest rumors suggest the handset will go by another name when it's officially introduced into the world.

Tipsters Majin Bu and FIxed Focus Digital both say that the phone will be called the iPhone 16E, which of course ties in with the naming of the four iPhone 16 handsets already available, having been launched by Apple in September.

Neither of these sources have perfect track records, and rumors are by their very nature not guaranteed to be true, so bear that in mind. However, it's a naming scheme move that doesn't seem to be beyond the bounds of plausibility for Apple.

Majin Bu has also posted a rendering of a case that's supposedly for the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E), though it doesn't really tell us anything more than previous leaks have: that the phone's design will be largely based on the iPhone 14 from 2022.

What's in a name?

Based on what my source has reported, it seems that the new iPhone that Apple will unveil in 2025 will not be called iPhone SE4, but iPhone 16E. It should feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display and an action button. The available colors will be white and… pic.twitter.com/Vm8DCh1Xo0December 31, 2024

We've had three iPhone SE handsets so far – the SE stands for Special Edition – and the most recent was the iPhone SE 3 launched in 2022. Apple has simply called all these handsets the iPhone SE, without attaching numbers to them.

What makes this rumor more likely is that Apple hasn't been afraid to change up the monikers it gives to its iPhones down the years. In previous years we've had the iPhone X, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR, for example.

Have a read through our iPhone SE (2022) to get up to speed with what the latest version of this handset offers. The idea is that you get some key iPhone components, plus the latest iOS software updates, for a more mid-range price.

The next version of the device should bring with it some noticeable upgrades, including an OLED screen, the introduction of Face ID for the first time on an SE handset, and a bump up to 8GB of RAM – meaning the phone will be able to support Apple Intelligence features.