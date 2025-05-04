Huge iPhone 17 Air news teased in new report – 3 things you need to know

It's goodbye to the iPhone 16 Plus and hello to the iPhone 17 Air

The rumors around an iPhone 17 Air have been swirling for months at this point, but we just got some fresh information about this super-slim phone, which is set to replace the iPhone 16 Plus – including the potential return of a retired Apple accessory.

According to a new report in The Information (via 9to5Mac), Apple is planning to release an optional accessory at the same time as the iPhone 17 Air: a case with an integrated battery pack. This is apparently to make up for shortfalls in the battery life of the iPhone 17 Air.

You may remember that back in the day, Apple made a Smart Battery Case for its iPhones. As MagSafe and its wireless charging was introduced with the iPhone 12 though, the battery case was discontinued.

Now, it looks as though it might be coming back. Sources speaking to The Information say the thinness of the iPhone 17 Air means it only lasts a day without a recharge for 60-70% of users – whereas for other models, it's more like 80-90%.

eSIMs and speakers

Remember the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case? (Image credit: Apple)

Battery life isn't the only concern around the iPhone 17 Air though. The report in The Information also suggests there's no space for a physical SIM, so it'll be eSIM all the way – which may cause issues with regulators in China.

What's more, there's only going to be room for one speaker on the device, which may impact sound quality. We've previously heard both these rumors, around the eSIM and speaker, and we've more inclined to believe them now they've been repeated.

It's set to be quite a year for the Apple iPhone. We've already had a new model in the shape of the Apple iPhone 16e, and later in the year with the Air we'll be getting another new model that doesn't really have a direct predecessor.

The same report from The Information suggests that there might be even more changes to come next year, with Apple planning to split the launches of the iPhone 18 models so that they launch at different times throughout the course of 2026 and 2027.