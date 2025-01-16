Leaked iPhone SE 4 dummy units tease the new design of Apple's most affordable iPhone

Dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 have appeared online

White and black color options are shown

The handset is expected to look a lot like the iPhone 14

We shouldn't have long to wait now until we see the iPhone SE 4 officially launch – though it might actually be called the iPhone 16E – and freshly-leaked dummy unit images show off the handset's long-awaited redesign.

These images come courtesy of veteran tipster @SonnyDickson, and we can see the back and sides of the phone in both white and black. There's no look at the screen, but with these being dummy units, it wouldn't be an actual working display anyway.

These dummy blocks are made through supply chain sources so that accessory manufacturers – particularly phone case makers – can get their products sized up and ready to go when the devices in question are revealed to the world.

Not only do they give third-party accessory makers something to work with, they can also give us an idea of the shape and dimensions of upcoming handsets – and it looks as though the next iPhone SE will look quite different from its predecessor, which you can read all about in our iPhone SE (2022) review.

A new design

First look at the iPhone SE 4 Dummy pic.twitter.com/qL0COgmPPAJanuary 16, 2025

We've been hearing for several months now that the iPhone SE 4 will finally abandon the old Apple iPhone design, with the thick bezels top and bottom, the home button, and Touch ID for logging into the handset.

In fact, the upcoming handset is rumored to be based very much on the iPhone 14 that launched in 2022 (just like the current iPhone SE). That means Face ID and a display notch, and an increase in screen size – reportedly up to 6.1 inches from 4.7 inches.

There are likely to be plenty of other changes as well. The talk is that the CPU and RAM could match the iPhone 16 – so the A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM – so that the iPhone SE 4 will be able to support the full suite of Apple Intelligence features.

It looks as though we could get an upgraded single-lens rear camera – as shown in this dummy unit leak – and this could also be the first iPhone to feature a Wi-Fi and 5G chipset made by Apple. As for when we can actually get our hands on the phone, a launch date sometime in March is most likely.