The latest iPhone SE 4 leaks will please small phone fans – as iPhone 16-level power is also rumored

The dimensions for the iPhone SE 4 have leaked

The phone has again been rumored to use the A18 chipset

We can expect a launch sometime in March

All eyes might be on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 series right now, but Apple is busy working on some smartphone launches of its own, and we've got a couple of new leaks around what we can expect from the iPhone SE 4.

First up, Dealabs (via Notebookcheck) has posted what are supposedly the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, and they're a little smaller than expected: a height of 144-145 mm, a width of 69-70 mm, and a thickness of 7-8 mm.

Now, that's significantly bigger than the dimensions of the current model (see our iPhone SE 2022 review) – 138.4 mm x 67.3 mm x 7.3 mm. But it's smaller than the 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm dimensions of the iPhone 14 that the iPhone SE 4 is thought to be based on.

Not exactly a small phone then, but smaller than the current iPhone 16 (147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm), and perhaps something to look out for if you like your handsets more compact. The screen size is expected to be 6.06 inches, corner to corner.

Power up

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to look like the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future)

Another iPhone SE 4 rumor is reported by MacRumors, which repeats something we've heard before: the phone is going to come with the same A18 chip currently powering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

While it may seem strange for Apple to put a high-end processor in its most affordable iPhone model, it's thought that the extra oomph is there to make sure the handset can support everything Apple Intelligence has to offer.

The iPhone SE 4 has also been predicted to come with 8GB of RAM, again to ensure Apple Intelligence support. What impact this has on the price remains to be seen, but the whole reason for the phone's existence is to offer a relatively affordable iPhone option.

This is almost certainly going to be the first iPhone SE to ditch Touch ID and the old home button design, and it might even get a Dynamic Island. All the indications are that the phone will show up sometime in March.