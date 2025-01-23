The latest iPhone SE 4 leaks will please small phone fans – as iPhone 16-level power is also rumored
Here are the expected dimensions
- The dimensions for the iPhone SE 4 have leaked
- The phone has again been rumored to use the A18 chipset
- We can expect a launch sometime in March
All eyes might be on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 series right now, but Apple is busy working on some smartphone launches of its own, and we've got a couple of new leaks around what we can expect from the iPhone SE 4.
First up, Dealabs (via Notebookcheck) has posted what are supposedly the dimensions of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, and they're a little smaller than expected: a height of 144-145 mm, a width of 69-70 mm, and a thickness of 7-8 mm.
Now, that's significantly bigger than the dimensions of the current model (see our iPhone SE 2022 review) – 138.4 mm x 67.3 mm x 7.3 mm. But it's smaller than the 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm dimensions of the iPhone 14 that the iPhone SE 4 is thought to be based on.
Not exactly a small phone then, but smaller than the current iPhone 16 (147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm), and perhaps something to look out for if you like your handsets more compact. The screen size is expected to be 6.06 inches, corner to corner.
Power up
Another iPhone SE 4 rumor is reported by MacRumors, which repeats something we've heard before: the phone is going to come with the same A18 chip currently powering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.
While it may seem strange for Apple to put a high-end processor in its most affordable iPhone model, it's thought that the extra oomph is there to make sure the handset can support everything Apple Intelligence has to offer.
The iPhone SE 4 has also been predicted to come with 8GB of RAM, again to ensure Apple Intelligence support. What impact this has on the price remains to be seen, but the whole reason for the phone's existence is to offer a relatively affordable iPhone option.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
This is almost certainly going to be the first iPhone SE to ditch Touch ID and the old home button design, and it might even get a Dynamic Island. All the indications are that the phone will show up sometime in March.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.