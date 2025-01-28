This case isn't just a rotting banana, it's a window into iconic music history
Simply, this case will make you want to take Factory-style portraits of your Superstar friends
- Casetify's latest collaboration is with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
- The collection consists of phone cases, charm bracelets, and earbuds case covers.
- Beyond the can of Campbell's soup it also celebrates the iconic banana.
Casetify’s known for some pretty epic cases thanks to impressive collaborations with the likes of sports leagues, Disney, Netflix, and countless others. As for the latest ‘Co-Lab’ you can add to the list, it goes to Andy Warhol – specifically, a partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Of course, the classic can of Campbell’s Soup has been transformed into several fun case designs. However, what really caught our attention is the Co-Labs take on Andy Warhol’s banana that was featured on the album cover of The Velvet Underground's first LP. It’s a classic for sure, and Casetify’s take on this is both ultra-fun, a significant homage, and somewhat impractical.
But then again, some of the most fun phone cases are more talking points than actually protective.
The Andy Warhol Banana Collectible Phone Case is simply an oversized case that takes the shape of a banana. It still gives you access to the power buttons and volume rockers, though we aren't exactly sure about charging. Considering it’s made from silicone, though, you should be able to remove the phone easily.
It also comes with three stickers that can be removed and reattached to personalize the case a bit. While the case itself is inspired by Andy Warhol, you could also use it to live out your dream of having a banana phone or to do some monkeying around—forgive the pun.
Maybe most importantly, though, it lets you pay homage to superstars and rockstars with a really delightful case. Now, if you want something a little more practical and, say, standard-sized, Casetify does have a few more regular iPhone cases with takes of Andy Warhol’s iconic banana on the back. These include the Banana Pattern Case, which places several of the iconic works, and one called the Banana Peel, in which you can peel back the top of the banana to reveal a vibrant, hot pink look at the inside of the fruit.
As you might have guessed, these cases follow Casetify’s normal pricing strategy in that they’re not ultra-cheap. But, you get what you pay for here. The oversized Banana Collectible Phone Case is $106 for most phones, while the more standard cases land around $60 and fall within the brand's ‘Impact’ case lineup. This means it can survive up to 8.2 feet drops – at least, that’s what Casetify promises.
You can check out the full lineup of the Casetify x Andy Warhol here, but if you’re eyeing a case, we would check out soon as these ‘Co-Labs’ are known to sell out.
