The iPhone 17 might have to share space with an unexpected upstart when it inevitably launches in September: the Trump Mobile T1 Phone. And instead of Rose Gold, the T1 will arrive in, naturally, a pure gold-colored finish.

Yes, the Trump Mobile T1 phone is official. The device was launched today, alongside the Trump Mobile carrier service, and we have a million questions.

Such as? Well, why do we need a new carrier in the US, offering $47.45 a month unlimited service? There are more affordable plans from Verizon, Mint Mobile, and others already.

Then again, perhaps you want this Android phone, which is a curiosity of a device, blending aging and new technology into a $499 package that appears to break no new ground over existing flagships.

Here are all the quirks (marketed as benefits) of this very Trumpian phone.

It features a port from the past

Even as most modern smartphones, Android and iPhone, have discarded the 3.5mm headphone jack, the 6.7-inch T1 is bringing it back to a 5G phone. No word on if the phone will also ship with a set of wired earbuds.

It can be upgraded

256GB of storage to start is not bad, but I'm shocked to see that the T1 will also ship with a memory card slot for upgrading. That's unusual and somewhat old-school. It might mean the back pops off, and then that big battery could pop out. It might also just be a memory card slot on the chassis.

If that's the case, please tell me more about your IP rating. Can this phone handle a dunk in a golden toilet?

It has a mystery processor

While we do have some details about the T1, like its 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there's no information about the mobile processor. As of now, few new mobile processors are being made in the USA, but there is a chance that the T1 will source its brains from TSMC's Arizona fab. The company has, according to reports, already been building some A16 chips for Apple.

Even so, putting down $100 to secure a preorder on a phone that's making a mystery of performance seems risky at best.

It'll only have Android 15

There's nothing wrong with Android 15. I'm currently running it on my excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, by September, we'd expect many top phones to be running Android 16 instead.

Indeed, Google Pixels have access to Android 16 now, and we'd expect Samsung devices to get access in the next month or two. Other phones, including those from OnePlus and Oppo, can get the Android 16 beta right now.

If Trump Mobile wants to play in this game, it can't just arrive with last year's platform. People like their smartphones living on the bleeding edge.

It doesn't have (much) AI

In the era of AI Everything, releasing a new smartphone – or really any consumer electronics – that does not have AI at the center is tone-deaf tech marketing.

The T1 spec list does list AI Face Unlock – I have no idea what that is – and that's it.

Naturally, without knowing the core processor, it's hard to know what the neural processing unit (NPU) might be, if it exists at all. Can you imagine a new smartphone entering this market without generative capabilities?

Seriously, being 'Gold' is not a feature.

It has a low-resolution macro camera

The T1 appears to offer a solid main camera (50MP) and a nicely apportioned selfie camera (16MP). But I'm confounded by the 2MP macro. That's something OnePlus tried ages ago, and it results in close-up but incredibly low-resolution and muddy macro photography. It's almost not worth having.

And not explained is the inclusion of a 2MP depth camera. Is that for augmented reality (AR)? Probably not, because the resolution is too low to produce a decent 3D map. Perhaps it's focus-assist technology. If so, better to say that.

It has a big battery

A $499 smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery is something of an anomaly, and should be good news, assuming it's a high-quality one and not prone to rapid drain or any issues that could cause swelling.

The point is, a $499 phone might have cheaper components, but a large battery is one place you can't afford to skimp.

I'm also intrigued that it includes 20W "PD" (power delivery) fast charging. This is a plus if the phone also ships with a 20W charge adapter.

It has an uncertain design

You can't look at the T1 phone without noticing the camera array and the odd spacing between lenses. First of all, why are there three equally-sized lenses when two of them are just 2MP? Second, why are they spaced so far apart?

It's not a good look, and makes me wonder if the T1 image is just a placeholder as they finalize the design.

Speaking of design, Trump Mobile lists the T1 as a 6.8-inch phone with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, but the handset looks very tall and thin, like it might have an odd 21:10 aspect ratio.

There are no dimensions listed (I bet they just don't know yet), which means you should take the design with a huge spoonful of golden salt.

It will be born in the USA… maybe

Trump Mobile claims the T1 is "MADE IN THE USA," but my guess is that this is more of an aspiration than a reality.

Let's assume the phone will be assembled here in the US. It's a big assumption, but I'm willing to consider it. The majority of components will still come from outside the US. Even if the CPU does eventually get fabricated in Arizona, cellular radio chips, GPS, AMOLED screen technology, cameras, and more will all come from outside the country.

I'll be interested to see just how much transparency we get on that front if and when this phone arrives in September.

It's a Trump family thing

It's a Trump Mobile T1 8002 phone, but no one is mentioning President Donald Trump.

Instead, the venture was announced in a YouTube video by his sons Don Jr. and Eric, both of whom run many of the Trump ventures, including a crypto business.

So, it's a Trump phone but not officially a President Trump device, but with all the essence of the current US President.