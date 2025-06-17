Spigen has just launched a retro-themed Apple Watch charger

The device is inspired by the iMac G3 from 1998

It joins Spigen’s other accessories themed on classic devices

In the annals of great Apple products, the iMac G3 is generally seen as one of the company’s best Macs. Not only was it incredibly innovative when it launched in 1998, but it helped usher in the second Steve Jobs era and almost single-handedly saved Apple from bankruptcy. Not a bad resumé, that.

These days, it’s not easy to get your hands on a working iMac G3, given it’s approaching 30 years old. But you can now get the next best thing, as accessory maker Spigen has just released an Apple Watch charger shaped like the famous iMac G3 – and it’s giving me all sorts of nostalgic vibes.

Dubbed the Apple Watch Classic C1 Charger Stand, Spigen’s device comprises an Apple Watch charger housing designed to look like a miniature mockup of an iMac G3 (unfortunately, you need to supply your own Apple Watch charging cable).

To power up your smartwatch, you simply place it on the puck – positioned over the iMac’s display – and it’ll start juicing up in StandBy mode.

Where do I sign?

(Image credit: Spigen)

But the real delight is the range of colors at your disposal. The iMac G3 was famous for the vibrant shades it offered up, marking a striking departure from the contemporaneous world of bland beige PC boxes.

Mirroring that, Spigen’s charger is available in Tangerine, Graphite, and Ruby tones, as well as the renowned Bondi Blue that helped establish the iMac’s signature look.

And like the G3, the colorful elements of Spigen’s charger are translucent, letting you see into its (mostly empty) guts. With the iMac, this was intended to demystify the internal workings of the device at a time when most people were wary of computers. Apple’s designers even went to a jellybean factory to learn how to create the appropriate effect.

The iMac-inspired charger is not the only retro-flavored gadget Spigen is making. The company has a whole line of C1 products that are inspired by classic Apple creations. You’ll find iPhone cases, MagSafe wallets, AirPods cases, and more. If you’re a fan of the aesthetic, it might be worth a look.