This Crayola-inspired Apple Pencil might be the iPad’s best accessory so far

ColorWare has released a Crayola-inspired Apple Pencil Pro

The device strongly resembles a colorful wax crayon

You can still use it like a regular Apple Pencil Pro

Apple products are known for their distinctive visual style that usually combines sleek minimalism and metallic professionalism. What it is not generally known for is a childish sense of whimsy, yet that’s exactly what you get with ColorWare’s latest custom Apple Pencil Pro. It could turn out to be one of the best iPad accessories around.

Dubbed the Apple Crayon Pro, the device is an Apple Pencil Pro in function, but definitely not in form. Instead of the usual stripped-back white stylus, ColorWare’s version looks arrestingly like a wax crayon. It comes in seven colors – black, mint, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow – with the familiar paper-like wrapper around the body of the product. If you didn’t look too closely, you might not realize they were Apple Pencils at all.

And although ColorWare’s modified Apple Pencil Pro looks very different to Apple’s original, it functions in the same way. You get the same accurate drawing and wireless charging as you do with a regular Apple Pencil Pro, albeit in a vastly dissimilar form factor.

A quirky custom crayon

(Image credit: ColorWare)

ColorWare is known for its reskins of popular devices and has released a slew of custom models across different product lines. You can buy a pair of retro AirPods, for example, or an original PlayStation-inspired DualSense controller. The company publishes many different designs that are available from its shop.

It’s not the first time ColorWare has trained its eye on the Apple Pencil Pro, either. Last year, the company released the Apple Number 2 Pencil Pro, which was an Apple Pencil designed to look like a standard wood-and-graphite pencil.

The main drawback to these fun overhauls is the price. The crayon-inspired Apple Pencil Pro costs $215 (around £160 / AU$340), for instance – an $86 markup over the $129 / £129 / AU$219 Apple Pencil Pro that Apple sells.

Still, if you’re after a quirky accessory to pair with any of the best iPads, ColorWare’s Apple Pencil Pro might be worth a look. But whatever you do, don’t try to sharpen it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors