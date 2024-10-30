A complete Google Pixel 9a specs and pricing leak suggests it could render the Pixel 9 redundant

The Google Pixel 9 is a great phone, but in March it could become a much less compelling option, as the latest Pixel 9a leak suggests this mid-range alternative will land in mid-March, complete with Pixel 9-rivaling specs and a significantly lower price.

This all comes from Android Headlines, which claims that the Google Pixel 9a will have a 6.3-inch 120Hz display. That’s a match for the Pixel 9, and a huge upgrade on the 6.1-inch 60Hz Google Pixel 8a.

The site also claims that just like the Pixel 9 it will have a Tensor G4 chipset and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, albeit paired with 8GB of RAM rather than 12GB.

It’s also said to have a 5,000mAh battery, which means it would have both the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9 beat for capacity. Though it apparently won’t charge quite as fast as the Pixel 9, with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

The cameras on the Pixel 9a will also reportedly differ from those of the Pixel 9, with the upcoming phone said to have a 48MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 13MP front-facing one. On the standard Pixel 9 you get a 50MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 10.5MP front-facing camera.

Finally, the site says the Google Pixel 9a will be slightly larger than its predecessor at 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm. That’s unsurprising given the tipped larger display, but despite that it could be marginally lighter, at 186g rather than 188g. That would also make it larger but lighter than the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9a could match the Pixel 9's screen size and refresh rate (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

A bigger battery and a lower price

So if this pans out then the Pixel 9a could match the Pixel 9’s screen, chipset, and storage, and actually have it beat for battery capacity, but with less RAM, slower charging, and possibly worse cameras.

Overall then the Google Pixel 9 is likely still to be the better phone – but according to this leak the Pixel 9a will start at just $499. That’s the same price as the Pixel 8a, and if that holds true in other regions then you’ll be looking at a starting price of £499 / AU$849 in the UK and Australia.

For comparison, the Pixel 9 starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,349, so it’s $300 / £300 / AU$500 more, and if this leak is right then we’d be surprised if the Pixel 9’s specs were $300 / £300 / AU$500 better. Then again, it’s possible the standard Pixel 9 will have dropped in price a fair bit by March, in which case it might prove the more tempting option of the two.

Either way though, it seems like one of these phones will be the more obviously worthwhile purchase, leaving the other to struggle.