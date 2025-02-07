Apple's iPhone SE 4 might arrive as soon as next week, according to a new report

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple might announce a new iPhone SE as early as next week

The rumored fourth-generation would ditch the home button

It's expected to be a big upgrade with a new design and a processor jump

Apple has been rumored to be working on a next-generation iPhone SE for quite some time. We expect the fourth-generation, more affordable iPhone to arrive sometime in 2025, potentially in the spring, around March or April.

However, a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that Apple could announce the smartphone as soon as next week. He writes, “The company expects to announce the device as early as next week, ahead of it going on sale later in the month.” That hints at a pretty imminent arrival, but one that likely won’t garner the occasion of an Apple Special Event. It would be more likely to be launched in a matter similar to the iPad Mini from late last year via a press release.

The iPhone SE has long been a part of Apple’s iPhone lineup, first arriving in 2016 and last updated as a third generation in 2022. Currently, it most resembles that of an iPhone 8 and is the only smartphone in Apple’s family that still features a home button with Touch ID. However, this next generation of the iPhone SE should be a big leap in terms of looks and the hardware powering it.

(Image credit: Apple)

It’s reported that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will look similar to that of the iPhone 14, with a larger, closer-to-the-edge screen design that ditches the home button and features a notch containing Face ID. This means that you’d be able to unlock the iPhone with just a glance, and the same goes for authenticating purchases or using Apple Pay.

Gurman’s latest reporting notes that the device is codenamed “V59” and will be the first Apple product to feature a modem designed in-house. That would mean ditching another Qualcomm component for Apple, and the silicon would also be made by the tech giant, with this report noting it would be the A18 chip.

That’s the same processor inside the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which should make it plenty speedy and, maybe even more important, is the fact that it could handle Apple Intelligence. This means you’d be able to use ‘Writing Tools,’ create a Genmoji, use Image Playground, and even remove annoying background objects or people from photos with ‘Clean Up.” It would also make it fit for a pretty long shelf life, something that’s become a need for the iPhone SE as it’s only typically refreshed every few years.

Along with removing the home button, the iPhone SE fourth-generation will likely make the switch to USB-C. While it’s still available in the United States, it was taken off the shelves and discontinued in the EU, partly in an effort to comply with the rules of ports. When it does arrive, Gurman believes it will be around the same price point of the current model. Right now, the iPhone SE third-generation starts at $429 / £419 / AU$719 and that’s a competitive price for the iPhone lineup, especially considering the iPhone 16 starts at $899. Some other reports have shown that the price could be a bit higher, though.

As far as an arrival as next week, that would kick off Apple’s 2025 product debuts. Also rumored to be arriving next week, as reported by Bloomberg, and the much-anticipated Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats. Gurman also notes that a MacBook Air with the M4 chip, a new entry-level iPad, and a new iPad Air should arrive in the first half of 2025.

Of course, as with all Apple rumors, nothing's official until the technology giant says it, so we'll see what next week brings. In the meantime, we can look at Apple's cute, expressive robot prototype.