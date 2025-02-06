Apple built a super-cute, expressive robot lamp that is giving us major Pixar vibes

Apple showed off a robot lamp in a new research paper

The work here may hint at future product plans, and expression is front and center

The robot lamp prototype reminds us of Pixar and Disney

There have been plenty of rumors of Apple working on internal robotic projects, most notably a tabletop robot that could potentially move around and have a screen similar to an iPad, as Bloomberg reported. But thanks to a new research paper published by Apple, we now have the first look at a robot built by the company, and it’s downright cute.

In simpler terms, Apple has a robotic lamp that evokes major Pixar Luxo Jr. vibes, and I’d be super-happy to see it eventually come to market. Even at this early stage, it’s a much more playful and fun approach to robotics. Still, though, this is a prototype in a research paper from Apple Machine Learning, so it is still far from being something you can walk into a store and purchase.

The robot lamp is shown off in a video in a research paper titled “ELEGNT: Expressive and Functional Movement Design for Non-Anthropomorphic Robot.” It’s authored by Yuhan Hu, Peide Huang, Mouli Sivapurapu, and Jian Zhang.

That title certainly shows Apple's thoughtful approach to robotics. It wants the robot to be expressive, similar to a human. This approach is akin to that of Anki’s Vector and Cozmo robots or the animated faces associated with Amazon’s Astro – still an invite-only robot.

In the video, you can see how the robot is both expressive and functional, allowing it to interact with the researcher and follow instructions from what appears to be gestures. At one point, it’s asked to move over via a finger flick and responds. Apple’s goal, or at least that of this research team, wants it to be an elegant robot, one that is inviting – important for a device that will be in the home – expressive and ultimately functional.

At one point, almost leaning into Apple’s movements in the health space, it reminds a user to drink water by nudging the glass closer. It’s really cool, and watching the full video – it’s only four minutes and forty-six seconds long – is well worth it.

As a Disney and Pixar fan, I find the vibe seriously similar to that of the fun-loving, sometimes mischievous Luxo Jr. lamp we all know. The lamp seemingly does more than move or illuminate, though. In one scene, it’s shown moving along with an assistant playing a response – likely Siri – so it might have a speaker built-in. In another, it projects a video onto a wall to help with a project the researcher is conducting.

The opening where the lamp comes to life, swinging around, knocking over blocks, and performing a delightful wiggle is simply great. While this doesn’t give exact information on what a future product might look like, it does give us a first glimpse at a robot prototype made by Apple, and that certainly adds a bit more credence to a potential device.

It also shows how Apple is thinking about a device that could be used daily in more one-to-one interactions with people, and there’s a certain amount of care that goes into that. Apple’s ELEGNT is way less dystopian and more fun and welcoming, which is a better way to think about the future.

Apple writes in the research paper, “Nonverbal behaviors such as posture, gestures, and gaze are essential for conveying internal states, both consciously and unconsciously, in human interaction. For robots to interact more naturally with humans, robot movement design should likewise integrate expressive qualities—such as intention, attention, and emotions—alongside traditional functional considerations like task fulfillment, spatial constraints, and time efficiency.”

It’s clear that’s at the top of Apple's mind, and that very well could be a major differentiator for Apple in a space that is increasingly being billed with robots of all sorts. You can see the research paper in full from Apple Machine Learning Research here.