Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming

Casting woes

Google Chromecast 2
The 2nd-gen Chromecast was launched in 2015 (Image credit: Future)
  • A serious bug has hit some older Chromecast devices
  • 2nd-gen Chromecasts and Chromecast Audio dongles are affected
  • Google says it's now working on a fix for the problem

A strange bug has hit 2nd-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices, preventing these devices from casting normally – and users are getting increasingly angry as they wait for a fix to roll out to affected gadgets.

As reported by 9to5Google and Android Authority, the bug surfaced over the last few days, throwing up a couple of error messages. All users are able to do is dismiss these messages and nothing else, meaning the devices are virtually unusable.

One error message reads: "Untrusted device: [name] couldn't be verified. This could be caused by outdated device firmware." The other one says: "We couldn't authenticate your Chromecast." There are links to Chromecast support, but there's nothing on those support pages to help with this specific issue.

Over on Reddit, there's plenty of venting going on – venting about Chromecasts being buggy in general, and Google being slow to respond to the issue. However, it does now appear that an official fix is on the way.

Wait it out

Chromecast not working. from r/googlehome

Considering that newer 3rd-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra models haven't been affected so far, there had been some speculation that Google was quietly retiring older devices without any warning for the people using them.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Some investigation into the issues on Reddit pointed the blame at a server-side problem (so out of the control of users), and specifically a security certificate that hadn't been properly renewed.

The good news is that an official Google account on Reddit has posted to say that Google is aware of the issue, and that engineers are working on a fix. In the meantime, the advice is to just wait it out, and not to factory reset devices – which is the logical first step to try when something like this happens.

If you have already done a full reset on your Chromecast, Google says it will give you recovery instructions in due course. In the meantime, we'll be keeping our eyes and ears open for the promised fix.

Google Nest Hub
If your Google Nest smart speaker has been giving you the silent treatment, there's now a fix
Blue Chromecast with Google TV plugged into the back of a TV with the remote next to it.
Google has stopped selling the Chromecast with Google TV – but there's no way I'm replacing mine
Upset young man plays computer games at home.
Microsoft admits bug that kills PC’s audio is seriously widespread affecting multiple Windows 11 versions and Windows 10 – but a fix is coming
Google Pixel 9
There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
The Meta Quest 3 and its controllers on a table next to a plant pot with a green fern in and a gold lamp
Some Meta Quest headsets are being bricked by a software update – but a fix is rolling out
A woman pictured from behind who is holding her hands out in frustration and wearing a headset. She is seated at a table with a desktop monitor in the background.
Windows 11 24H2 strikes a sour note as audio bug hits the update, leaving some PCs silent
