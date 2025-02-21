Google has stopped selling the Chromecast with Google TV – but there's no way I'm replacing mine
New isn't always better
- Google has stopped selling the Chromecast with Google TV
- The gadget made its debut in September 2020
- An upgrade is available in the form of the Google TV Streamer
Four-and-a-half years after making its debut, the Chromecast with Google TV is no longer being sold by Google – joining products like Google Daydream and the Nexus Q (remember that?) in the hardware section of the Google graveyard.
The disappearance of the gadget from the official Google Store was noted by 9to5Google and others, with both the 4K and HD versions no longer available. The HD model launched in 2022, two years after the original.
While you might still be able to hunt one down through third-party resellers, the future is very much the Google TV Streamer unveiled in August 2024. That's now the default Google TV device, yours for $99 / £99 / AU$159.
However, as a long-time user of the Chromecast with Google TV (4K edition), there's no way I'm going to swap the old device for the new one right now. In fact, I'll probably stick with my current streaming dongle until it stops working, which could still be several years off at this point.
What makes the Chromecast with Google TV special
The Chromecast with Google TV was a significant upgrade to traditional Chromecasts when it made its debut. Before it arrived, Chromecasting was quick and easy enough, but everything had to be controlled on a phone, tablet, or laptop.
With the Chromecast with Google TV, you have a chunky little remote – even more straightforward to use, with its tactile, physical buttons and scroll pad. There's on-board storage too, and a software interface, making it a truly standalone device.
The Google TV Streamer is by no means bulky, but it needs a flat surface to sit on, whereas my Chromecast with Google TV just dangles out of an HDMI port. The new gadget is more expensive too, packing in more storage that I'm never going to use.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Both the old and new streaming devices make use of Google TV – one of the best and most versatile TV software platforms – so there's no upgrade there. In an ideal world, I'd love a Chromecast with Google TV, 2025 edition (if anyone from Google is reading), but my current streaming gadget continues to do a fine job.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Roku Express and Express 4K+ are 40% off in the Presidents' Day sale – don't miss out!
Amazon's Android TV update hints at new Fire TV devices – maybe at the next-gen AI Alexa event soon