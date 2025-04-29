Google TV and Chromecast users are finally getting a great free upgrade for smart home control

The Google TV Streamer's Home Panel is arriving on more devices

Requires you to have a Home set up in the Google Home app

Includes live video and doorbell notifications

One of the things we really like about the Google TV Streamer is its Home Panel, which enables you to control your smart home devices from your TV. And now it's coming to more Google devices.

The Home Panel was originally exclusive to the Streamer, but Google made it clear that the plan was to roll it out more widely by launching a Public Preview. That preview has now become a roll-out, and that means it's available for Chromecast devices and Google TVs too.

Not only that, but Google is rolling it out to models that have long been discontinued, including some older Chromecasts and Hisense TVs.

How to get the Home Panel on your Chromecast or Google TV

According to 9to5Google, the update means you'll get a pop-up on your compatible device the next time you use it. It'll ask you if you want to set up the Home Panel, and if you do it'll take you step by step through the process.

It seems that all the features from the Streamer are present and correct, including Nest Doorbell notifications; control of lights, thermostats and speakers; live view from cameras; and quick access directly from the Quick Settings panel.

In addition to adding the feature to your TV or Chromecast, you'll also need to have a Home set up in the Google Home app. That should be the same Home that your Google TV is part of; if there isn't a Home set up, you won't get the Home Panel notification.

And finally, you'll need to be a grown-up. Google quite sensibly doesn't want the kids getting their hands on all your smart home controls.

