WhatsApp says forcing blue Meta AI circle on everyone is a ‘good thing’ despite fierce backlash

WhatsApp has commented on its controversial new Meta AI assistant

The messaging app says it's a "good thing" despite a mixed reception

WhatsApp has separately rolled out a new 'Advanced Chat Privacy' tool

WhatsApp has defended the wider rollout of its Meta AI assistant inside the popular messaging app, despite some significant pushback from users.

Earlier this month, Meta rolled out the AI assistant – represented by a blue ring in the bottom-right corner of your WhatsApp chats – across several new countries in the EU, the UK, and Australia.

Because WhatsApp is very popular in those regions – more so than the likes of Apple's iMessage – there was a vocal backlash to its arrival on platforms like Reddit, particularly as it isn't possible to turn the feature off. But WhatsApp has now commented on those concerns for the first time.

In a statement to the BBC, WhatsApp said: "We think giving people these options is a good thing and we're always listening to feedback from our users". It added that it considers the feature to be similar to other permanent features in the app, like 'channels'.

Although the Meta AI circle hovers permanently in your chats section, it doesn't actually have access to your chats. Meta's Help pages state that "your personal messages with friends and family are off limits", while the Meta AI chat window states that "it can only read messages people share with it".

Still, some privacy concerns remain, so this week WhatsApp introduced a new feature called "Advanced Chat Privacy" to help soothe any remaining concerns.

A privacy peace offering

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

While it isn't possible to turn off Meta AI in WhatsApp (it's also now integrated into the app's search bar), you will soon be able to use "Advanced Chat Privacy" to prevent others from using your chats in other AI apps.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new setting, which is "rolling out to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp", is designed to stop people from taking anything you share in WhatsApp outside of chats and groups. When it's turned on, your friends and contacts are blocked from "exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for AI features".

We haven't yet seen the feature in action, but you'll be able to turn it on by tapping on a chat name, then tapping the new "Advanced Chat Privacy" option. WhatsApp says this is also just the first version of the feature, with more protections en route to help you avoid a personal Signalgate fiasco.

That's likely to be a more popular move than baking Meta AI in WhatsApp, although a recent poll on the TechRadar WhatsApp channel shows the latter hasn't been universally condemned.

While the biggest chunk of our poll respondents (42%) said they would "never" use the Meta AI assistant in WhatsApp, a significant number (41%) said they would "maybe, sometimes" tap the blue ring, while 17% said they planned to use Meta's ChatGPT equivalent "regularly". Perhaps, like the prison walls in The Shawshank Redemption, we'll one day grow to depend on it.