Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years

News
By published

An upgrade that'll make my life easier

A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
(Image credit: Shutterstock / AdemAY)
  • The beta version 2.25.7.7 of WhatsApp for Android includes a feature that groups related messages into a thread.
  • This could make parsing sprawling chats far easier.
  • I'm glad that it looks like a practical feature rather than an AI tool.

While companies are falling over themselves to add AI tools to all manner of products and services, WhatsApp seems to be treading a different path, with the messaging service looking to add a feature that groups specific replies to messages into a thread rather than showing them as disparate responses.

This news comes courtesy of WABetaInfo, which spotted the feature in the beta version 2.25.7.7 of WhatsApp for Android. Such betas usually offer a strong indication of what features users can expect to see rolled out in future WhatsApp updates.

In effect, this new feature looks set to be an easy way to track messages that relate back to each other.

Currently, WhatsApp only lets users reply to a single message in isolation. If, like me, you have friends who seem to discuss multiple topics at once, and you’re like me and ask a lot of questions or have thoughts about those different topics, then keeping track of particular elements of a convoluted WhatsApp chat can be a nightmare.

So what might seem like a small upgrade to WhatsApp could be a godsend for folks like me. It’s also gratifying that WhatsApp is looking at a feature that has a tangible real-world use, rather than adding generative AI elements to smoosh emojis together or change the tone of a message – tone never communicates well in text anyway.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, as iPhone users will be familiar with message threads in the default Messages app in iOS. But Apple's implementation isn’t perfect, so if WhatsApp can create a more elegant take, then I’m all for it.

Exactly when this threads feature will actually roll out to WhatsApp users isn’t clear. It might appear soon, or it could take a few more updates for WhatsApp to get it right, and working smoothly across Android and iOS.

For now it’s a case of watch this space, but I’m crossing my fingers that the update will come sooner rather than later, before certain friends drive me mad with too many points and subjects crammed into a blast of messages.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Roland Moore-Colyer
Managing Editor, Mobile Computing

Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
WhatsApp
WhatsApp looks set to get an AI makeover soon – here's what could be coming
WhatsApp
WhatsApp just made its AI impossible to avoid – but at least you can turn it off
ChatGPT WhatsApp
ChatGPT on WhatsApp can now see, hear, and remember your conversations from elsewhere
A phone resting on a notebook showing the Google Messages logo
All your messages in one place: the new Besties app for Google Pixel will bring together chats from Google Messages, WhatsApp, and other apps
Google Gemini and ChatGPT logos
Forget chatbots and magic erasers – my big AI wish for 2025 is much more boring
Visual Intelligence on an iPhone 16
Don't judge Apple Intelligence by today's summaries, smartphone AI is going to be amazing... eventually
Latest in Websites & Apps
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #1144)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #1143)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #374)
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.
X is back – here's what we know about the 'massive cyberattack' that caused Twitter to go down multiple times
Latest in News
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #1144)
Voice cloning

I cloned my voice in seconds using a free AI app, and we really need to talk about speech synthesis
See more latest
Most Popular
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Google Gemini with Search history access. Image says &quot;Get help from AI that gets you&quot;
Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings