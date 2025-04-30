Forget Meta AI – WhatsApp now lets you talk directly to Perplexity and ChatGPT in the app, here’s how

You can now talk to Perplexity AI from within WhatsApp

Perplexity joins Meta AI and ChatGPT inside the app

The move raises privacy concerns after comments from Perplexity’s CEO

If you regularly converse with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, it might seem like a natural move to talk to them inside your favorite messaging app. Well, you’ve just gained a new option, as you’re now able to chat with Perplexity AI directly within WhatsApp.

To get started, all you have to do is add the following number within WhatsApp: +1 (833) 436-3285. Once that number is in your list of contacts, you can chat with Perplexity AI till your heart’s content.

Announcing the move on X, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said that you’ll be able to get “answers, sources, image generation” from your WhatsApp chats, with “a lot more features coming soon.”

In a video accompanying the post on X, Srinivas asked Perplexity what they would look like if they were bald, then attached a headshot of themselves to the question. Perplexity replied with a doctored image of Srinivas with a bald head.

ChatGPT in WhatsApp

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Perplexity is just the latest AI chatbot to be added to WhatsApp. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has added its own Meta AI tool to the app in the form of a permanent button in the lower-right corner. This gives you quick access to the company’s AI but also means you might accidentally trigger it since you can’t hide the icon.

If you’d rather your AI conversations appeared in your list of chats like those with living, human contacts, there are other options besides Perplexity. For instance, ChatGPT has recently become available in WhatsApp, and it can be contacted by adding the number +1 (800) 242-8478 to the app.

That said, you might have second thoughts about using a tool like Perplexity based on recent comments from its CEO. According to TechCrunch, Srinivas said Perplexity wants to build its upcoming Comet browser so that it can collect extensive data on its users, then sell that personal information to the highest bidder.

If that concerns you, you might want to think twice about feeding Perplexity’s WhatsApp AI with your personal questions.