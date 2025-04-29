ChatGPT just powered-up search for everyone, here are all the new features

Better search has been added to ChatGPT integration in WhatsApp

ChatGPT search now has improved citations

Improved memory is coming to search and shopping

On the back of the new shopping features rolling out to ChatGPT, OpenAI is also improving its search capabilities in a few helpful ways.

Firstly, the ChatGPT integration in WhatsApp has been beefed up to include more up-to-date answers when searching.

WhatsApp integration with ChatGPT works by adding ChatGPT as a new contact inside your WhatsApp app, then chatting with it via WhatsApp messages (or using voice calls in US and Canada), as you would a friend.

You can start a conversation with ChatGPT in WhatsApp by simply clicking this link on your mobile phone.

Better citations

Secondly, ChatGPT's search function has improved citation capabilities. Paragraphs can now have multiple citations, and when you hover your cursor over each citation, a different part of the text will highlight, indicating what it’s referring to. This feature seems to already be functioning when we tested it today, and is working perfectly.

Next, you should soon be able to get real-time suggestions from ChatGPT that autocomplete with trend suggestions as you're typing. This sounds very similar to the way that Google autocompletes when you start typing in Google search, however, this feature hadn't been rolled out to our account to test at the time of writing.

Finally, improved memory is going to work with ChatGPT search and its new shopping feature. This means that ChatGPT will consider what you’ve said before when it searches and shops for you, meaning you won't have to keep explaining to it that you hate a particular brand and don't want to see results from them.

Memory in search and shopping will not initially be available in the European Economic Area, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.