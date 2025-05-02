You can now fact check anybody’s post in WhatsApp – here’s how

Perplexity AI's new WhatsApp integration offers instant fact-checking without leaving the app

Perplexity responds with fast, sourced explanations in over 20 languages

The feature aims to help navigate misleading posts in private group threads

AI conversational search engine Perplexity and its new WhatsApp integration can provide more than just idle conversation. It can help you figure out the truth amid the rumors and half-remembered anecdotes that might appear in a group chat. You can get Perplexity to immediately fact-check your group chats.

Perplexity's real-time provision of truth is easy to get. You just forward any questionable WhatsApp message to Perplexity's number, +1 (833) 436-3285, and the AI will explain in seconds whether the claim holds up or belongs in the digital trash. You can forward screenshots, messages, images with a quote that Einstein definitely said, and any other bit of suspicious information.

Just save the number to your contacts, open WhatsApp, forward the message you want checked, and hit send. The feature works in over 20 languages, and, because it's Perplexity, you'll get links to the sources for the facts, providing you with the receipts to prove to whoever made the claim that they are wrong.

Let’s say your cousin shares a sketchy video about some major global event or celebrity death. You don’t have to leave WhatsApp, open your browser, do a deep search, then return to the group. You can just forward the post to Perplexity’s number and get a result and the quiet moral satisfaction of knowing you're right without needing to launch a full group argument.

Keeping quiet also sidesteps the question of privacy. After all, they may not approve of you sharing their messages and images with an AI chatbot without their permission. Few would feel good about their private messages being used as “factual errors” to train an AI. Meta AI might get away with it through the terms and conditions of WhatsApp, as they are both owned by Meta, but how that works with regard to Perplexity is less clear.

You can now forward any WhatsApp message to Perplexity: +1 (833) 436-3285 and get it fact checked instantly. This is super useful when WhatsApp groups are filled with a ton of forwarded messages which could be misleading. pic.twitter.com/y1C8ZIj7d8May 1, 2025

Perplexity facts

The fact-checking is essentially just a narrower use case for Perplexity and its real-time web search capabilities. But it's a potentially very enticing element of the WhatsApp integration for Perplexity.

Not that the AI developer is stopping with just that feature. The company has hinted at plans to expand beyond one-on-one message forwarding. You might see Perplexity popping up in your WhatsApp group chats like Meta AI does. Perplexity could possibly even be set up to respond automatically when sketchy messages drop.

Placing a fact-checker into WhatsApp won't necessarily convince anyone that they're wrong, but it might help you prove to yourself that you aren't losing your mind when an estranged relative insists that the moon disappeared for a week recently. Of course, there's still the social etiquette to figure out. Will forwarding a relative’s post for fact-checking make Thanksgiving awkward? Possibly. But if they’re circulating “garlic water cures baldness,” maybe that’s a small price to pay.