The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign

Metal molds emerge

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The iPhone 16 Pro Max from Apple (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • Another iPhone 17 Pro Max image leak has appeared
  • It shows off the expected redesign of the handset
  • The iPhone 17 phones are predicted to arrive in September

It looks increasingly likely that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are going to get a significant redesign, compared to the phones that they're replacing, and a new leak gives us another look at the refreshed chassis of the larger model.

Prolific tipster @MajinBuOfficial has shared an image of what look like metal molds ready to be used to manufacture the upcoming handset – and we also get the caption "iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready" alongside the picture.

We can see the large triple-lens rear camera in the top-left corner of the rear casing, and a cut-out to allow magnetic MagSafe connections for charging. The size of the camera protrusion reflects the larger camera bar that's expected to be on show.

Let's hope that the larger camera bar, and the extra space the cameras are taking up, means better quality photos and videos. Apple usually adds some year-on-year upgrades in terms of the iPhone cameras, and another bump would be welcome.

The rumors so far

We don't get much more from this leak besides another look at the rear casing design, and the update that the phone is "ready" – presumably that means for mass production, because the expected launch date of September 2025 is now fast approaching.

There have already been plenty of leaks and rumors swirling around these phones. Aside from the Pro and Pro Max redesign, we should also see faster chipsets inside these handsets, and of course a final version of the yet-to-be-announced iOS 19 on board.

Features such as reverse wireless charging have also been rumored, as well as a bump up to 12GB of RAM for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max – perhaps to deal with some extra Apple Intelligence smarts coming down the line.

There will apparently be less that's new and exciting when it comes to the standard iPhone 17, though we are expecting a new model in the shape of the iPhone 17 Air – a super-slim model that's being tipped to take over from the iPhone 16 Plus.

David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

