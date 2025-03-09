New iPhone 17 Air leak may have revealed some key specs – and how it compares to the iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air screen size and camera specs leak

The handset could start at 128GB of storage

It's set to be slightly smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max

It seems likely that the iPhone 16 Plus is going to make way for the iPhone 17 Air this year – and a new leak gives us a better idea of the specs the new phone will bring with it, and how it is set to stack up against the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

These specs come from tipster @OreXda (via Notebookcheck), and suggest the iPhone 17 Air is going to come with a 6.7-inch screen running at a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels. A main camera resolution of 48MP and a selfie camera resolution of 12MP are also mentioned, as well as 128GB of storage (with other options probably available too).

That compares to a 6.9-inch screen for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, running at a resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels. The same camera resolutions are listed – though the iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably have another couple of rear cameras too – and for this phone the internal storage apparently starts at 256GB.

If all that is accurate, then the iPhone 17 Air would be sitting between the 6.3-inch display of the iPhone 17 Pro and the 6.9-inch display of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, in terms of screen size – so there'll be plenty of choice on offer.

Thinner and thinner

None of the specs listed here are designed to make the iPhone 17 Air stand out – instead it's going to be the super-slim frame that will carry the most appeal. The rumors are that the handset will measure just 5.59 mm front to back.

And 2025 could well be the year of the ultra-thin phone. We've already seen the launch of the thinnest foldable to date, the Oppo Find N5, and we're getting ready for the full reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – a phone we've only had a brief look at so far, and which will be going head-to-head against the iPhone 17 Air.

Based on unofficial renderings that have already popped up online, the iPhone 17 Air is going to come with a single rear camera, housed in a raised camera bar that extends all the way across the top of the back casing. It looks likely that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have raised camera modules too.

The usual chipset upgrades are to be expected, but it'll be interesting to see how Apple prices the iPhone 17 Air, which marks a new series within the iPhone family. Last month, Apple debuted the iPhone 16e, which starts at $599 / £599 / AU$999.