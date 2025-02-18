iPhone 17 Air renders give us a close look at the possible design of Apple’s rumored super-slim model

iPhone 17 Air renders give us a look at the possible design of the phone

They show a slim build and a long camera bar

We've also heard that the iPhone 17 might have the same design as the iPhone 16

This could be a big year for the iPhone, because along with successors to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, we’re reportedly going to see something totally new – a super-slim model that, for now, we’re referring to as the iPhone 17 Air.

This device has been the subject of several rumors, but a new leak gives us our first proper look at what could be the iPhone 17 Air's decidedly un-Apple-like design.

Leaker Jon Prosser (via MacRumors) has shared renders in his Front Page Tech YouTube show that supposedly show the final design of the iPhone 17 Air, and you can see some of these below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Front Page Tech / ‪@Zellzoi‬) (Image credit: Front Page Tech / ‪@Zellzoi‬)

As the renders show, the iPhone 17 Air supposedly has a very slim body, and there’s a long black camera bar running the width of its rear panel. Despite being so long, this camera bar only actually houses one lens, with that sticking out on the left, while the flash is on the far right. Some of the images also show that, unsurprisingly, the phone has both a Camera Control button and an Action button.

While this is the clearest look we’ve had at the possible design of the iPhone 17 Air, these renders are in line with previous leaks, including a blurry photo supposedly showing the iPhone 17 Air. So, these renders may well be accurate, though it’s worth noting that Prosser has a mixed track record – he’s been both right and wrong about Apple information in the past.

No change for the base model

This isn’t the only piece of iPhone 17 series design information Prosser has shared. In a post on X (via Phone Arena), he claimed that the base iPhone 17 looks much like the iPhone 16 – meaning two camera lenses arranged vertically, taking up much less space than the iPhone 17 Air’s alleged camera bar.

If so, then the iPhone 17 series could consist of three quite different designs, because as well as these two, Prosser recently revealed the possible design of the iPhone 17 Pro. According to him, this phone has a much chunkier camera bar even than the Air model.

We might not find out how accurate all of this information is for quite a while, mind, as we’re not expecting to get an official look at the iPhone 17 series until September.