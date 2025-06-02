Why your biometric data will soon be more valuable than money

Biometric data, fingerprints, facial scans or iris patterns have long been a key to seamless digital identity. Whether used to unlock a smartphone or verify passengers at airport gates, biometrics are becoming part of everyday life.

As these unique identifiers become more prevalent in our personal and professional lives, their worth is skyrocketing with many experts arguing that biometric data could become more valuable than conventional financial assets. This shift raises urgent questions about data privacy, the emergence of a black market for stolen biometrics and the responsibility of companies that collect, store and process this sensitive information. It’s becoming increasingly important to engage in conversation around the main drivers behind biometrics’ surging value, the inherent risks and the steps we must take to protect this new form of digital wealth.

Paul Inglis Social Links Navigation General Manager of EMEA at Ping Identity.

The allure of biometric data

Biometric technology offers something that passwords, PINs and physical tokens cannot: a secure method of verifying identity-based on an individual’s characteristics. Fingerprints, facial geometry and irises are far more difficult to replicate than traditional credentials. More importantly, these physical attributes cannot be easily reset, simultaneously their greatest strength and most significant vulnerability.

In the UK especially, the popularity of biometrics has skyrocketed. Banks and fintech firms encourage customers to log in through fingerprints or facial recognition, citing convenience and security. At the same time, biometric passports at UK airports streamline queues, providing a look into how identity verification might function for other services in the future.

From a business perspective, biometrics have a broad appeal. Fraud is more complex if a criminal cannot simply guess or steal digits. Meanwhile, customers appreciate the simplicity of scanning a fingerprint rather than juggling multiple login details. This combination of security and convenience has given biometric identifiers an economic value that rivals payment cards or cash.

Hidden dangers and privacy concerns

Importantly, what makes biometric data so appealing for day-to-day transactions also makes it a potential privacy nightmare. Unlike compromised passwords or credit card numbers, biometric attributes cannot be revoked. If a database of facial scans is breached, victims cannot simply “change” their faces to regain control of their information, adding an entirely new dimension to cybersecurity.

A case in point is the BioStar 2 breach, where a central biometric security platform left over a million people’s fingerprints and facial recognition data exposed on an unprotected server. Incidents like this are particularly alarming because a single breach places individuals at permanent risk, enabling criminals to create fake fingerprints or exploit stolen face templates.

Furthermore, misuse of facial recognition in public spaces can erode fundamental rights, enabling authorities or private companies to track individuals secretly. With UK regulators already scrutinizing facial recognition in law enforcement and public venues and as biometrics become more entrenched, the ethical and legal boundaries around its usage will grow more contentious.

The rise of the biometric black market

Where value grows, criminals follow. Cybercriminals have traded in stolen credit card numbers and personal data for years, but biometric information is emerging as a lucrative commodity. On the dark web, “fingerprint kits” and facial image sets now sell for significant sums. A stolen credit card can be cancelled, but a hacked fingerprint is forever.

In some online marketplaces, criminals sell “selfie with ID” packages, bundling a victim’s photograph, personal details, and other documentation. These packages enable fraudsters to defeat facial recognition checks used by banks, cryptocurrency exchanges or government services.

Given the intensity of security around biometrics, these bundles fetch higher prices than typical account credentials. This shift shows that shady marketplaces have realized stolen biometrics aren’t just a one-off windfall; they’re the gift that keeps giving to identity thieves.

Regulation, ethics and responsibility in the UK

Under British law, biometrics are treated as sensitive personal details. Any organization collecting them must secure valid consent, demonstrate a genuine need and apply safeguards like encryption and minimal storage. Significant lapses risk hefty penalties from the ICO. A potential solution to this is storing said data directly on personal devices rather than central servers to limit the damage a large-scale breach can cause. Yet this is not a common practice in the industry.

Following legal rules alone doesn’t guarantee public trust. Firms relying on biometric checks should explain precisely how they gather data, who has access and when it will be deleted. This openness helps prevent backlash and lawsuits; one mistake can severely harm a company’s image. Those handling fingerprints or facial templates have a high duty of care: they must restrict database access and run regular security checks.

A few developers use “cancellable” biometrics which lets them invalidate compromised data, though this approach remains uncommon. Equally important is alerting users at once if a breach happens. Concealing problems only deepens the harm, whereas prompt, honest disclosure can preserve goodwill and set a business apart in a crowded marketplace.

The future outlook

In the coming years, biometric authentication may become a de facto standard for everything from online shopping to medical records access. This will likely coincide with further growth in the dark web market for biometric data as attackers recognize the long-term exploitative potential. We can anticipate an arms race in which hackers develop new spoofing techniques while security researchers refine liveness detection and AI-driven fraud prevention.

On the regulatory front, UK bodies such as the ICO will continue to evolve guidelines to ensure innovations do not jeopardize personal rights. At the same time, international standards, including potential updates to GDPR, will seek to address emerging threats posed by deepfakes and synthetic identities. If biometric data truly becomes “the new currency” of our digital economy, it will demand the same level of oversight as financial assets, if not more.

Yet the future need not be dystopian. Done correctly, biometrics can significantly reduce fraud, streamline processes and offer unprecedented convenience. With robust encryption, limited data retention, transparent policies and a focus on privacy by design, organizations can harness the power of biometric technology without undermining trust. The stakes are high, but so are the benefits, provided we prioritize responsible implementation and vigilant oversight.

