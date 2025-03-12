Outdated ID verification myths put businesses at risk

Think your identity verification (IDV) process is airtight? Think again. Fraudsters are getting smarter, and outdated security assumptions are leaving businesses vulnerable to attacks they don’t see coming.

From stolen personal data to AI-generated deepfakes, today’s threats expose the cracks in legacy verification systems. Yet many organizations still cling to myths that create a false sense of cybersecurity.

In this piece, I’ll share the most common IDV misconceptions and reveal what it really takes to stop fraud in its tracks.

Ofer Friedman Social Links Navigation Chief Business Development Officer, AU10TIX.

Myth #1: Identity Data Proves Who You Are

Identity data of course refers to the personal information contained within official identification documents such as ID cards, driver’s licenses, and passports. This data typically includes full name, date of birth, address, and unique identifiers like a social security number or passport number. Many organizations believe that personal data points like social security number and mother’s maiden name are enough to validate someone’s identity. Some also assume that data breaches are rare, so relying on identity data feels like a safe bet.

But here’s the hard truth: over 10 billion sets of identity data have been compromised, and with only 8 billion people on the planet, that means many of us have been breached multiple times! This stolen data is widely available to bad actors on dark web markets, making it useless in proving an individual’s identity. Relying on outdated methods like traditional Know Your Customer (KYC) checks is a dangerous gamble when fraudsters can easily exploit stolen data to impersonate anyone. The reality is, identity data is no longer the reliable proof it used to be.

Myth #2: Security Features Guarantee Authenticity

There’s an assumption that security features on ID documents, such as holograms and microprints, are strong enough to prevent fraud. Many think trained professionals can easily spot a fake ID through simple visual inspection, assuming that tampering will leave visible damage or alteration.

The truth is, these security features were designed to be detected by scanning equipment, not the human eye. With IDs frequently submitted as photos, fraudsters can use digital tools to manipulate or create fake documents that mimic these security features, including holograms and microprints.

Myth #3: Deepfakes Can Be Detected Through Simple Visual Checks

Many believe that trained fraud teams can spot deepfakes by noticing small signs of manipulation, such as jerky head movements in videos.

Unfortunately, modern deepfake technology has already advanced to the point where these fakes are nearly flawless. This makes manual inspection unreliable and inconsistent, particularly when forgeries involve image generation instead of simple manipulation. With consumers expecting rapid verification, the growing number of applications and the increasing realism of manipulated images make it impractical for humans to rely solely on visual checks..

Myth #4: AML/PEP Checks Are Comprehensive

Following years of implementation, it’s been assumed that sanctions and politically exposed persons (PEP) watchlists are thorough and universally shared across borders, with anti-money laundering (AML) checks effectively blocking the majority of money laundering activities.

The truth is far less reassuring. Unfortunately, the resources available for PEP and sanctions checks are fragmented and incomplete. While government agencies maintain comprehensive databases, access is restricted, and updates lag behind fast-evolving criminal tactics.. Add in the hurdles of privacy regulations, and you’ve got critical data gaps across jurisdictions, making AML checks far from foolproof..

Myth #5: High Success Rates Equal Good Security

Another common misconception is that high success rates (some as high as 99%!) mean a verification solution is truly effective.

This is extremely misleading, because success rates only reflect the fraud cases that were caught, not the many fraudulent attempts that slipped through the cracks. High success rates can be seriously misleading, masking the bigger issue of undetected fraud.

Myth #6: Automation Provides Both Speed and Accuracy

One final myth holds that automation enables rapid ID verification without sacrificing quality, and that all verification solutions are equally effective.

In reality, the effectiveness of a verification solution hinges on the quality and depth of the checks. While automation speeds things up, it must be balanced with accuracy to truly deliver. Not all verification systems are created equal, and some offer more thorough, reliable checks than others, meaning that speed alone is not enough to guarantee effectiveness.

Best Practices to Combat Modern Fraud

To stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat of identity theft, organizations must implement a multi-layered approach to verification. Relying on just one method simply won’t cut it against the sophisticated fraud tactics like deepfakes and digital manipulations we see today.

Currently, most organizations rely solely on case-level detection, where tools analyze every ID document or selfie submission individually. But the smart players are adding traffic-level detection to the mix, which spots broader fraud patterns and flags large-scale, organized fraud attempts.

Balancing user experience with top-tier security is also essential. Verification processes should be seamless and user-friendly, but security should never be sacrificed. Regular updates to verification methods are a must for keeping up with rapidly changing fraud tactics. Investing in automated, AI-powered solutions gives businesses the ability to fight back against emerging threats in real time.

Finally, the continuous monitoring and evaluation of verification methods ensure that systems remain strong, effective, and ahead of fraudsters. t. By staying proactive, businesses can ensure their verification methods are up-to-date and resilient. These best practices aren’t just a defense; they’re an investment in securing your business and protecting your customers from the next wave of fraud.

We list the best identity theft protection for families .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro