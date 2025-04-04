How the rise of machine identities is reshaping cybersecurity

There is an increasing volume of digital interactions occurring between machines – AI agents, automated systems, APIs, and bots – in addition to human beings within organizations. In response, cybersecurity agencies like the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and regulatory bodies such as the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) are pushing for stronger cybersecurity measures. However, many organizations still struggle to implement effective protections.

The growing shift towards machine-to-machine communication is reshaping the threat landscape, bringing a fresh set of security challenges for businesses to address.

Unlike some members of staff, machine identities often have elevated privileges and access to multiple critical systems. In situations where credentials are compromised or mismanaged, API keys can open doors to attackers and enable them to move laterally across networks, escalate access, or disrupt operations.

An overwhelming 94% of organizations plan to adopt AI-driven identity technologies, with over half already making progress, as identified in a recent report. However, failing to secure these identities introduces significant risk to enterprises - a challenge that AI itself can help mitigate.

Spencer Young Social Links Navigation SVP EMEA, Delinea.

How AI can revolutionize identity security

AI is especially suited to address the challenges of managing and securing machine identities. With the capability to analyze large volumes of data in real-time, AI allows organizations to detect and respond to anomalies more efficiently.

Whether it’s identifying an abnormal API request or flagging suspicious behavior from a privileged account, AI helps accelerate response times to potential security threats. In addition to detection, AI automates identity governance and enforces security policies on a large scale. This is essential as the number of machine identities grows, making manual monitoring increasingly unfeasible.

By adding efficiencies to these processes, AI not only reduces operational burden but helps close security gaps prior to being exploited.

Industry Impact

The emphasis on AI is integral to broader efforts aimed at bolstering identity security, as organizations are grappling with an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Addressing identity vulnerabilities is critical for business continuity, as cyberattacks targeting credentials remain one of the most common entry points for breaches, contributing to 25% of data breaches in 2024.

The continuation of hybrid working and multi-cloud environments is further driving investment in Identity Access Management (IAM) technologies. With employees, contractors, and automated systems connecting from dispersed locations, maintaining visibility and control over access is more critical than ever. Our research shows that 78% of organizations plan to increase their spending on identity security in 2025.

Along with securing identities, businesses are prioritizing integration and efficiency. Identity solutions that work seamlessly across cloud and on-premises environments are in high demand, with 88% of organizations considering consolidating IAM vendors in the next year. This consolidation would allow for centralized management, improved monitoring, and more streamlined operations.

This represents a strategic shift, with businesses now recognising identity management as a foundational element of security resilience. By mitigating risks, improving compliance, and building trust, robust identity practices have become crucial for sustaining a competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world.

Cybersecurity’s next era

As digital ecosystems become increasingly complex, securing machine identities will emerge as a critical challenge. AI presents a solution, offering enhanced protection and the flexibility to adapt to evolving threats.

By harnessing AI, organizations can turn identity security from a potential vulnerability into a strategic advantage. The future of cybersecurity will hinge on our ability to manage these emerging frontlines, and AI will be the key to overcoming this challenge.

