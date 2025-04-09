Copilot in Azure reaches general availability

News
By published

Copilot in Azure is now an officially supported product

Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
(Image credit: AdriaVidal via Shutterstock)
  • Copilot in Azure is now a fully supported, generally available tool
  • It lasted 11 months in public preview, counting millions of interactions
  • Microsoft says it listened to customer feedback to improve performance and more

Microsoft has confirmed the general availability of Copilot in Azure, which will become available to all users at no additional cost.

The milestone comes nearly one year after Copilot in Azure entered public preview in May 2024, and since then, hundreds of thousands of users are reported to have submitted millions of prompts, highlighting the eagerness surrounding the product.

Ruhiyyih Mahalati, VP, Engineering Manager detailed how the AI tool can help save workers time by enhancing productivity, noting that Microsoft’s developers alone have saved more than 30,000 hours every month.

Copilot in Azure is now generally available

Speaking about the wide scope of AI, Mahalati envisions enterprises from finance, healthcare and consumer goods all being able to leverage Copilot in Azure to enhance efficiency.

Moreover, Microsoft promises to have listened to customer feedback in the 11 or so months that Copilot in Azure has been in public preview, making considerable improvements along the way to improve performance and stability.

For example, Copilot in Azure’s response time has been improved by more than 30% in the past year, with a few different tweaks responsible for the upgrades, such as using newer, quicker base models. Mahalati also proudly proclaimed that Copilot in Azure boasts a 99.9% uptime.

Besides UI improvements to improve accessibility, Microsoft has also shoehorned 19 languages into the product as of general availability: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish.

In the blog post, the VP also noted Microsoft’s commitment to responsible AI. “Copilot in Azure has been built keeping AI fairness, reliability and safety, privacy and security, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability at the center in accordance to Microsoft’s Responsible AI principles,” Mahalati said.

At the same time, users can now access a generally available version of Copilot in Azure Mobile App, which features bug fixes, performance optimizations and other enhancements.

You might also like

TOPICS
Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
ai distillation

The hidden complexities of AI employees
Scan 3XS GWP-ME A132C main image

I tried out the Scan 3XS GWP-ME A132C - read what I thought of this powerful workstation
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen

Prices have leaked for the Google Pixel 10 series – as well as several generations of the Pro Fold
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Prices have leaked for the Google Pixel 10 series – as well as several generations of the Pro Fold
Ultron stands with his back to hundreds of Ultron bots
Marvel Rivals next season release date and Season 1.5 end date
Nutribullet x McLaren blender with silhouette of F1 car in the background
Lights out and away we blend – McLaren and Nutribullet unveil new F1-themed blenders
The AMD Radeon Graphics badge displayed over an RGB gaming keyboard.
We now have midrange GPUs launching at almost $1000 - PowerColor takes the Radeon RX 9070 XT to an absurd price point, and it's an ill omen of times to come
Illustration of a generic PC graphics card
Nvidia RTX 5060 series shipping leak reveals the same memory bus as last-gen - but it's not as bad as you may think
Runway Gen-4
Sora needs to up its game to match the new Runway AI video model
BLOOMIN8 E-Ink Canvas
This full-color E-Ink display could give your IKEA frame a huge upgrade
Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
This latest Apple TV+ deal lets new and returning subscribers get three months of streaming for under $9
OPHANIM antimatter detection
Scientists plan 3.84 Gigapixels virtual sensor made of 60 smartphone cameras to detect elusive antiproton annihilation events
8849 Tank 4
This smartphone puts a 100 lumens HD DLP projector in your pocket, a powerful camping light and even a low-light camera for nocturnal excursions