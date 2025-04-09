Copilot in Azure reaches general availability

Copilot in Azure is now a fully supported, generally available tool

It lasted 11 months in public preview, counting millions of interactions

Microsoft says it listened to customer feedback to improve performance and more

Microsoft has confirmed the general availability of Copilot in Azure, which will become available to all users at no additional cost.

The milestone comes nearly one year after Copilot in Azure entered public preview in May 2024, and since then, hundreds of thousands of users are reported to have submitted millions of prompts, highlighting the eagerness surrounding the product.

Ruhiyyih Mahalati, VP, Engineering Manager detailed how the AI tool can help save workers time by enhancing productivity, noting that Microsoft’s developers alone have saved more than 30,000 hours every month.

Copilot in Azure is now generally available

Speaking about the wide scope of AI, Mahalati envisions enterprises from finance, healthcare and consumer goods all being able to leverage Copilot in Azure to enhance efficiency.

Moreover, Microsoft promises to have listened to customer feedback in the 11 or so months that Copilot in Azure has been in public preview, making considerable improvements along the way to improve performance and stability.

For example, Copilot in Azure’s response time has been improved by more than 30% in the past year, with a few different tweaks responsible for the upgrades, such as using newer, quicker base models. Mahalati also proudly proclaimed that Copilot in Azure boasts a 99.9% uptime.

Besides UI improvements to improve accessibility, Microsoft has also shoehorned 19 languages into the product as of general availability: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish.

In the blog post, the VP also noted Microsoft’s commitment to responsible AI. “Copilot in Azure has been built keeping AI fairness, reliability and safety, privacy and security, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability at the center in accordance to Microsoft’s Responsible AI principles,” Mahalati said.

At the same time, users can now access a generally available version of Copilot in Azure Mobile App, which features bug fixes, performance optimizations and other enhancements.