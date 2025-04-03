Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event live – our favorite Windows, Surface and Xbox memories and what we expect to see

Microsoft is celebrating a very special birthday, and you're all invited. The Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event takes place tomorrow, and will see the Seattle tech giant unveil its latest AI developments – and, presumably, look back at its vast history.

In the lead-up to the event at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM BST on April 4, we'll discuss all of our favorite Microsoft moments from the last 50 years and predict what Copilot upgrades we can expect to see.

Whether you're a fan of Windows, Xbox, Copilot, or even the Zune (remember that?), you won't want to miss this birthday bash.

Plus, we'll have reporters on the ground in Seattle ready to cover all the breaking news as it happens, so stay tuned to TechRadar and bookmark this live blog to keep up with everything Microsoft 50th Anniversary and Copilot.