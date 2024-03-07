The Google Pixel 9 could fix the Pixel 8’s biggest flaw

In recent years, Google’s Pixel line of phones has impressed in most areas, but one aspect that’s always felt lacking is their raw power – and that issue might be at least somewhat addressed with the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

According to a report on Korean site Financial News (via GSMArena), the Tensor G4 chipset that we’re expecting to power these phones will be made using Samsung’s latest 4nm process – the same process used for the Exynos 2400 chipset found in some Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus models.

Now, this process doesn’t mean the Tensor G4 will match the Exynos 2400 for outright power, since the design is sure to differ, but it should mean that it will benefit from improved heat dissipation, along with improved power efficiency and better performance, compared to the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 line.

Sustained performance and longer life

Those are all notable upgrades, especially as there have been numerous reports of Pixel 8 models running hot, and in some cases even overheating, so avoiding that with the new model will be desirable. Keeping it cooler will also help to prevent it slowing down, so that in itself should boost performance, aside from any other performance gains from this chipset.

And of course, better power efficiency should help to improve the battery life of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The current models already offer respectable battery life, but even greater stamina will always be beneficial.

Whether all of this will be enough for the Pixel 9 line to match the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro for power remains to be seen, but it should certainly be a substantial upgrade on the Pixel 8 at least, assuming this report is accurate.

We’re not expecting the Google Pixel 9 to launch until October though, so we won’t find out how powerful it truly is for quite a while yet.