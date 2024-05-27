Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to get a big camera upgrade

There's already been quite a bit of chatter around the Samsung Galaxy S25 – due in January 2025 – and in particular around the Ultra model. Now a new leak suggests the most expensive handset in the range is in line for a significant camera upgrade.

This comes from well-respected leaker of information Ice Universe on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Android Authority). According to the tipster, there will be four cameras around the back of the Ultra.

These cameras are apparently going to be a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a secondary 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Hop over to our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review and you'll see it's those last two cameras that are set to be upgraded for 2025: from a 10MP telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom) and a 12MP ultrawide camera, respectively. That's quite the jump in terms of the megapixel count.

Cameras and specs

The Galaxy S24 Ultra launched in January 2024 (Image credit: Future)

It's hard to say for sure how these hardware upgrades will relate to improvements in photo and video capturing, but the quality should be boosted in various areas. We'll have to wait for Samsung's official unveiling to get the full story.

Previous leaks around the Galaxy S25 Ultra had suggested that it might go down to a triple-lens rear camera, but it appears it might stick with a quad-lens setup after all. It would certainly help differentiate it from the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

We've also heard rumors about a few of the key specs that might come with the Galaxy S25 series, including the Ultra model. Perhaps not surprisingly, these phones are also being tipped to come with some substantial AI upgrades as well.

Clues about the direction Samsung will go with the Galaxy S25 cameras might come with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and a whole host of other Samsung gadgets), which is supposedly happening on July 10 – and we will of course bring you all the news as it's announced.