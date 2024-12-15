The Samsung Galaxy S25 is tipped to come with a huge Bixby AI upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Plus will be one of the first phones in line for the new Bixby

Bixby could catch up to Google Gemini in 2025

The upgrade may arrive alongside One UI 7

The new Bixby is already available in China

Amidst the rapid rise of ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini, you might have forgotten all about Samsung's Bixby – but a revamp is coming for the AI assistant, and it could be available worldwide at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S25.

A new report in South Korean outlet ET News (via @Jukanlosreve) says that Bixby will come with Large Language Model (LLM) support at the start of next year, matching the generative AI chatbots we've already mentioned.

This Bixby upgrade has actually already been quietly pushed out – but only in China. Based on this new report, it looks as though the rest of the world will be getting access to the new version, most probably in January.

That's when the Galaxy S25 series is rumored to be launching, and it's also when we're expecting One UI 7 (based on Android 15) to be pushed out to the masses. The One UI 7 software update is currently in beta testing.

'The biggest selling point'

The biggest selling point of Galaxy S25 series: the new Bixby returns!December 15, 2024

Samsung has of course already pushed out plenty of Galaxy AI features on its phones this year – including Sketch to Image and the Circle to Search feature. Google Gemini is also available on Samsung handsets as well.

But with LLM support added to Bixby, Samsung phones will get even more powerful, with more comprehensive answers and image generation capabilities. Another well-known tipster, @UniverseIce, says it will be "the biggest selling point" of the Galaxy S25.

Google has already given its own Google Assistant an LLM upgrade in the form of Google Gemini – and it'll be interesting to see how much competition Bixby gives Gemini when it comes to built-in options on the best Android phones.

We'll be sure to bring you all the details of the new and improved Bixby when it arrives – maybe in a month or so from now. In the meantime, Apple continues to push out its own Apple Intelligence features through iOS updates.