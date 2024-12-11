iOS 18.2 is out today: ChatGPT in Siri, Genmoji, and Visual Intelligence are here

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2 are now available

They have new Apple Intelligence features including Genmoji and Image Playground

The new update also adds ChatGPT integration to Siri

iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 are now available adding new Apple Intelligence features such as ChatGPT in Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground to your Apple devices.

These new upgrades are some of the biggest mid-cycle updates we've ever seen, they almost feel more significant than the initial Apple Intelligence-less iOS 18 launch in September. The headline features are Genmoji, generative emojis that have the potential to be a massive success, Image Playground which is Apple's answer to the best AI image generators, and smarter Siri thanks to ChatGPT integration. Each feature in itself is big enough to be a headline update, so to get all three wrapped into one package is the perfect early holiday gift. Both Genmoji and Image Playground will arrive on Mac at a later date.

iPhone 16 owners also get their hands on Visual Intelligence, the exclusive Apple Intelligence feature that takes advantage of the best iPhone's Camera Control. Visual Intelligence lets you search for anything you take a photo of using Google or ChatGPT, so it's similar to Google Lens.

The updates also add new language support to Apple Intelligence, with the AI now working in English (Australia), English (Canada), English (New Zealand), English (South Africa), and English (UK).

The new languages mean you can now use Apple Intelligence without changing your device settings to US English.

Siri is better, thanks to ChatGPT

(Image credit: Apple)

ChatGPT's seamless integration into Siri is a sight to behold in these latest updates, allowing you to ask Siri complex questions and actually get answers for the first time since the voice assistant's inception over 10 years ago.

ChatGPT can be accessed via voice or Type to Siri and lets you ask the incredibly smart OpenAI model complex questions that Siri can't answer. The new update to Siri is a big step forward and while it's impressive, is only just a taster of what's to come once Siri has on-screen awareness and the ability to understand personal context next year.

These new upgrades show Apple is delivering on its promise to vastly improve Apple Intelligence with every update and the best is still yet to come.