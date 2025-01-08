Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs reveal new details and a charging surprise

A leaked specs list points to 25W wireless charging for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

This would be faster than the 15W-capable Galaxy S24 Ultra, but there's reason to doubt the claim

We've also heard more screen details

At this point, we have a fairly good idea of what specs to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, as this upcoming handset has leaked extensively. That said, a new specs list fills in a few gaps, and includes a higher wireless charging speed than we’d expected.

According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt, posting on Bluesky, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be able to wirelessly charge at up to 25W, which would be a boost over the 15W-capable Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We hadn’t yet heard anything specific about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s wireless charging speeds, so this doesn’t conflict with previous leaks, but precisely because we haven’t heard this spec before, we’d still take it with a pinch of salt – especially since Quandt also mentions Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support, and that typically tops out at 15W.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

A similar screen and a slimmer shell

That’s the most intriguing new detail in this spec list anyway, but there are also screen specs we haven’t previously heard, including a 2,600-nit peak brightness and support for HDR10+. However, that’s the same as you’ll find on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it’s no surprise.

The rest is largely stuff that we’ve heard before, including that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will apparently have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, 45W wired charging, and that it will come in three configurations – one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, one with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and one with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

While 16GB of RAM has been mentioned before, one recent leak suggested that there would only be 12GB configurations of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so it’s reassuring to hear 16GB mentioned again.

Finally, Quandt echoes a previous leak in saying that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 219g. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and 232g, so that would make the S25 Ultra marginally taller, narrower, thinner, and lighter.

We should find out whether these details are accurate very soon, as the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set for January 22, and we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra unveiled at this event.