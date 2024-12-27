The Samsung Galaxy S25 series just leaked again – here are the top 4 rumored details

We're hearing more about the Galaxy S25

Phone renders and specs lists have leaked

A launch event is expected on January 22

It's getting hard to keep up with every single Samsung Galaxy S25 leak that's appearing online, but we're doing our best – and today there are some more major new reveals about the flagship phone series, which are rounded up below.

All the signs point to a January 22, 2025 reveal for the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and quite possibly the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim too. What's more, it seems as though some augmented reality glasses and the Galaxy Ring 2 will be revealed at the same event.

Phone renders show off revamped camera modules

Phone skin company Dbrand has posted a full series of Samsung Galaxy S25 series skins and wraps (via 9to5Google), showcasing both the coverings you can now order for these phones, and the phones themselves (or at least the back of them). They match up pretty well to previously leaked renders as well.

Dbrand skin renders (Image credit: Dbrand)

One of the more noticeable changes from the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the black edges around the rear camera lenses – an aesthetic choice apparently borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. We can also see that the edges of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are going to be more rounded than they are on the current model.

The Galaxy S25 is set to have more on-board AI

Samsung has already packed plenty of artificial intelligence features into its current phones, and the Galaxy S25 series will be no different when it comes to Galaxy AI: think real time translations, help with generating text, AI images with a few taps on the screen, and plenty more besides.

sm8750 - Snapdragon 8 elite.Samsung Galaxy 25 Series. 👋More on-device AI features. Absence of any other (except the mentioned one) Exynos/Mediatek chipset in the list also confirm the rumour that the Galaxy S25 series will come with Snapdragon chips only.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/NaZfevr9QMDecember 26, 2024

According to tipster @AssembleDebug (via Phandroid), the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will move more AI features to the local system, relying less on the cloud – that means faster responses and better privacy for users. This will apparently be made possible in part by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from Qualcomm.

Here's a full Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs list

Well-known tipster @heyitsyogesh has now posted a full specs list for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – and while we've heard a lot of these details before in earlier rumors, it gives us more confidence that these are indeed the specs that the most expensive model in the Galaxy S25 series will offer.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra- 6.8" QHD LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite- 200MP + 50MP (UW) + 50MP + 10MP- 12MP selfie- Upto 16GB / 1TB- OneUI 7, Android 15- 5,000mAh battery, 45W chargingDecember 27, 2024

The phone will boast a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate apparently, matching the Galaxy S24 Ultra. There will be the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside, plus up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while rear camera duties will be handled by a quad-lens 200MP+50MP+50MP+10MP module.

We could get a super-thin Galaxy S25 Slim

The rumor is that we're going to get a super-thin Galaxy S25 Slim model alongside the other three phones in January, and according to a new leak from @Jukanlosreve, Samsung is going to use ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology to reduce the size of the camera bump and keep the phone nice and skinny.

Confirmed ✅The S25 Slim features ALoP technology.This allows for a reduction in the thickness of the camera bump, solving the issue of the camera bump appearing protruded.Source: Meritz Securities pic.twitter.com/K3uui083YzDecember 26, 2024

How slim is slim though? A previous leak suggests the new model will be a little over 6 mm front to back – so that's notably thinner than the 7.6 mm Galaxy S24 phone. It looks likely that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim in January with the three other phones, though it may not go on sale until later in the year.