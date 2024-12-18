The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch poster has just leaked, along with photos of the S25 Plus

A leaked poster advertising the Samsung Galaxy S25's launch lists January 22 as the date

We've also seen a trio of leaked photos supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

And official marketing names for every Samsung Galaxy S25 color have leaked

We were already almost certain the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 would be announced on January 22, and now that date has been all but confirmed by a leaked launch event poster.

Shared by leaker Evan Blass, the poster says Galaxy Unpacked is happening on that date, and shows an ‘X’ shape formed by what appears to be the corners of four phones.

Blass is one of the best leakers in the smartphone game, so that – coupled with how authentic the poster looks and that we’ve heard January 22 as a possible date several times previously – leaves us in little doubt that this will be the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date, but the image on the poster is interesting.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Some have speculated that the ‘X’ could be a reference to Bixby – Samsung’s digital assistant, which reports suggest will get a major AI-makeover for the Samsung Galaxy S25.

That’s very possible, but the seeming presence of four phones there could hint at the announcement of four handsets. We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but what the fourth might be is less clear.

If there is a fourth, the most likely candidates would either be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, which has been widely rumored but isn’t expected to land before April. Or the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which we haven’t heard much about yet, and which also isn't expected to land until after January.

So neither of those seem super likely, but we can’t think what else it would be. Perhaps Samsung will at least tease one of these handsets, or perhaps we’re just reading too much into the image.

In any case, that’s not today’s only Samsung Galaxy S25 leak, as we’ve also seen leaked photos supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. The images – shared by leaker @Jukanlosreve – show the phone from the front, back, and one side, giving us a good look at it.

(Image credit: @Jukanlosreve)

But it doesn’t look much different to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus – the rings around the camera lenses are a darker color here, but otherwise this looks much like its predecessor, complete with three lenses on the back, a flat screen, and curved corners.

Oh, and that section on the edge that looks a little like Apple’s Camera Control button is apparently just an mmWave antenna, for getting 5G signals.

Color clarity

One final Samsung Galaxy S25 leak takes us back to Evan Blass, who has shared the likely official colors that every model will be available in.

According to Blass, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will be sold in Blue Black, Coral Red, Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Pink Gold, and Silver Shadow, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

These are broadly colors that we’ve heard before, but with a slight difference in the selection of Samsung Galaxy S25 colors, as Blue Black is one that we hadn’t heard before, and there’s no mention of the previously rumored Blue/Gold shade.

Given Blass’s track record we’re inclined to believe this latest list, but we should find out for sure what colors these phones are available in on January 22.